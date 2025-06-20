Harry Walmsley top-scored for Flixton in their loss to Wykeham. Photo by Simon Dobson

Ombesa Matsha smashed a stunning 112 from just 62 balls to help Wykeham win by seven wickets at title rivals Flixton on Thursday to claim top spot in Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A.

The keeper-batsman hammered five sixes and 15 fours as his ton helped Wykeham reach a winning 175-3 with three balls to spare, Ethan Stones adding 25.

Harry Walmsley had earlier smacked five sixes and seven fours in a 32-ball 70 and Jack Walmsley a 40-ball 50 as the hosts posted 174-5.

Ebberston kick-started their challenge for promotion with a dramatic one-run win at rivals Seamer.

Alex Machen struck 30, George Hardie 25 and Jordan Welford 20no as the visitors made 113-7, the in-form Harrison Wood taking 3-20 and Austin Thompson 2-14.

Frankie Beal’s 3-29 helped limit the home side to 112-8, an agonising two runs short of victory despite the best efforts of Toby Jones (23), Reggie Steels (21), Tyler Duckworth (20) and Thompson (20no).

Scalby boosted their promotion push with an eight-wicket win at Staxton.

Cloughton gave their hopes of beating the drop a lift with a six-wicket home success against fellow strugglers Ganton.

Isaac Hatton hit 38no and Will Bradley 27 in Ganton’s 109-5, Sean Exley taking two wickets.

Exley capped a fine all-round show with 53 in 37 deliveries as Cloughton won with 110-4 off 12.2 overs.

Division B leaders Brompton suffered their first loss of the season, as hosts Sherburn hung on for a four-run success.

Jordan Wharton blasted 47no in only 26 balls, including two sixes and six fours, with support from Dan Stocks (44), Joel Boyer (38) and Phil Pickard (27) as they racked up 169-3.

Mark Holtby’s 3-33 reduced the leaders to 74-5, and although Brompton skipper Tom Fletcher-Varey smacked a stunning 80no in just 46 deliveries the leaders fell narrowly short on 165-5, Phil Holden hitting 32.

Second-placed Filey reduced Brompton’s lead to two points after their 80-run home win against second-from-bottom Flixton B.

Captain David Brannan hit a brilliant 81 in 44 balls, including 11 fours and a six, sharing a spectacular third-wicket stand of 154 with William Skene, who blasted an excellent 75no from 50 deliveries, including five sixes and five fours, as the hosts amassed 182-2.

Tom Gormley hit 31 and Harry Pawson bagged 2-11 as Flixton fell well short on 112-4.

Third-placed Snainton are only a point further back thanks to a 10-wicket home victory against Forge Valley.

Robin Coulson hit 46 and Ben Warwick 28no as Ravenscar boosted their Division C promotion hopes with a seven-wicket win at Wykeham B.

Michael Bull had taken 2-20 as the hosts posted 98-7, Ravenscar earning the win with 11 balls and seven wickets to spare despite Robyn Kenyon-Taylor’s 2-19.