Matthew Hornby the all-round star for SBL Division 3 leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds in defeat of Grosmont

Matthew Hornby was the all-round hero as SBL Division Three leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds won by four wickets at home to Grosmont.
Opener Charlie Parker’s superb 73 was the driving force behind Grosmont’s 152-9, Hornby snapping up 3-12 in nine overs and Ollie Varey 3-30.
Hornby then struck 45, Michael Tierney 58 and Fred Tyson 26no as Malton secured victory with 153-6 off 29.1 overs, Parker bagging 3-41 to keep the visitors in the game.
Sam Colling’s 68 ste ered second-placed Wykeham 2nds to a six-wicket home triumph against Sherburn 2nds.
Ashley Oldroyd’s 51 had earlier helped Sherburn post 122-7.
Third-placed Filey 2nds are only a few points behind the top two after their 29-run win at home to Scarborough RUFC.
Tahsin Marjan hit 38, Stu Neilson 29 and Dylan Daniels 28no as Filey posted 159-9, Mark Tennant scooping an impressive 4-13 in nine overs.
Neilson capped a strong all-round display with 4-30 and Aaron Ryland-Adair 3-30 as the visitors were skittled for 130 despite Jake Lyon smacking 49 and George Bond 30.
Forge Valley powered to an 103-run success at home to Wold Newton.
Marco Giannasi bagged a brilliant 5-43 as Valley racked up 225-8, Charlie Baldwin making 56, Daniel Taylor 53 and Eric Hall 31.
Tom Southwell (29) was the only Newton batter to get going as they replied with 122-7.
Glaisdale cruised to a nine-wicket home win against nine-man Muston.
Jack Allanson scooped 4-3 and Alex Burtt 3-29 as Muston were skittled for 61, Burtt hitting 26 to complete the win for the hosts.