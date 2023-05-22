News you can trust since 1882
Matthew Hornby the all-round star for SBL Division 3 leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds in defeat of Grosmont

Matthew Hornby was the all-round hero as SBL Division Three leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds won by four wickets at home to Grosmont.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Ollie Varey, here in batting action, took three wickets for leaders Malton 3rds.Ollie Varey, here in batting action, took three wickets for leaders Malton 3rds.
Ollie Varey, here in batting action, took three wickets for leaders Malton 3rds.

Opener Charlie Parker’s superb 73 was the driving force behind Grosmont’s 152-9, Hornby snapping up 3-12 in nine overs and Ollie Varey 3-30.

Hornby then struck 45, Michael Tierney 58 and Fred Tyson 26no as Malton secured victory with 153-6 off 29.1 overs, Parker bagging 3-41 to keep the visitors in the game.

Sam Colling’s 68 ste ered second-placed Wykeham 2nds to a six-wicket home triumph against Sherburn 2nds.

Ashley Oldroyd’s 51 had earlier helped Sherburn post 122-7.

Third-placed Filey 2nds are only a few points behind the top two after their 29-run win at home to Scarborough RUFC.

Tahsin Marjan hit 38, Stu Neilson 29 and Dylan Daniels 28no as Filey posted 159-9, Mark Tennant scooping an impressive 4-13 in nine overs.

Neilson capped a strong all-round display with 4-30 and Aaron Ryland-Adair 3-30 as the visitors were skittled for 130 despite Jake Lyon smacking 49 and George Bond 30.

Forge Valley powered to an 103-run success at home to Wold Newton.

Marco Giannasi bagged a brilliant 5-43 as Valley racked up 225-8, Charlie Baldwin making 56, Daniel Taylor 53 and Eric Hall 31.

Tom Southwell (29) was the only Newton batter to get going as they replied with 122-7.

Glaisdale cruised to a nine-wicket home win against nine-man Muston.

Jack Allanson scooped 4-3 and Alex Burtt 3-29 as Muston were skittled for 61, Burtt hitting 26 to complete the win for the hosts.

