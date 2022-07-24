Matty Morris and Gary Lawton star as Seamer see off rivals Bridlington 2nds

Matty Morris in batting action for Seamer at home to Brid 2nds Photos by Richard Ponter

Anthony Jenkinson top-scored with 57 as Seamer were all out for 217, while Morris hammered 43 and Gaz Lawton 36, the duo boosting Seamer from 140-7.

Veteran Pete Bowtell shone with 4-54 and Carl Parkin 3-35.

Morris, Lawton, Matty Walters, Archie Graham and Caeleb Potter took two wickets each as Brid were dismissed for 157, Andy Leeson 59, Bowtell 26no and Ben Jackson 25.

Tom Fitzgerald and Jamie Gregory steered Filey to an eight-wicket home win against Scalby.

Fitzgerald hammered 73 not out and Gregory 69 no out in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 141 as the hosts made a winning 198-2 from 37-3 overs.

Opener Ryan Baldry had given Filey a solid start with 37.

Earlier, Scalby’s Ben Luntley top-scored with 53, skipper Chris Malthouse adding 47 and Liam Cousins 27 as the visitors made their way to 196-8, Harry Burton taking 3-42.

Heslerton edged to a one-wicket home win against Brompton.

Harry Edwards bagged 4-20 and Matty Webster 3-30 as the visitors collapsed from 105-3 to 127 all out, Joe Barker’s 50 the dominant score for Brompton.

Captain Kristian Wilkinson hit 34 and opener Rob Middlewood 25 to steer the home side into a strong position at 87-3, but Brompton roared back to reduce them to 126-9, a four by number 10 bat Rob Green seeing Heslerton to victory.

Mulgrave are now 56 points clear at the top of the division after easing to a 78-run home win against Staxton.

Chris Batchelor struck 40, Joe Hinchliffe 39, Andrew Thompson 38no, Chris Knight 32 and Andy Raw 27 as the hosts made 230-9, Kingsley Gray bagging 3-27.

Chris Dove scored a stunning 92 not out in reply as Staxton made 152-9, Jos Storr on top form again with 5-22 and Knight scooping 3-20.

Staithes won by 92 runs at home to Cayton thanks to a great all-round team effort.

Simon Bowes led the way with a powerful 73, opener Brad Lewis hitting 34, Gary Sivills 31 not out and Matthew Sanderson 25 as the hosts made 222-8, Harry Holden bagging 3-27.

Lewis then snapped up 4-55 and Callum Simpson 3-32 as Cayton were dismissed for 130, only fine efforts from tail-enders Stu Pickard (25) and Tom Ward (27) taking them into three figures.

Frankie Beal sparkled with bat and ball as Ebberston claimed a 100-run win at home to Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

The hosts were all out for 188, number nine Beal top-scoring with 57, skipper Alex Machen hitting 45 earlier, Lee Elvidge taking a marvellous 6-45.

Beal then capped a brilliant day with 5-39, James Boyes also taking 3-30, as the visitors were skittled for 88.

Opener Sean Pinder’s astounding 148 helped Forge Valley to a 168-run home success against Division One promotion rivals Sherburn.

Pinder shared a mammoth stand of 171 with fellow opener John Flinton who hit 63, the former smacking 26 fours and one six.

Eric Hall’s 20-ball 35 then helped keep the run-rate up for Valley as they set an imposing total of 290-5, Jamie Thomson taking 3-53.

Alex Glass and Tom Knight were also on brilliant form with the ball for Valley, taking 4-33 and 4-37 respectively as Sherburn were dismissed for 122, Kyle Outhart smacking 44 and Kev Metcalfe 41no.

Tim Hunt’s excellent 123 not out steered Thornton Dale to a 180-run home triumph against Wykeham.

Hunt smacked three sixes and 17 fours in his 120-ball stay at the crease, Lewis White adding an excellent 70 and Adie Turnbull 25 as they racked up 283-4.

The visitors then slipped to 103 all out, Col Lockwood the star bowler with 4-29, Max Lane hitting 42no and Charlie Revis 26.

All-rounder Jon King was the hero as Ebberston 2nds fought back to to win by 24 runs at Sewerby.

George Hardie and David Hayward struck 32 apiece, Rich Ward adding 31 and King 28 as Ebberston posted 178-8.

Mike Artley then hit an impressive 64 to put Sewerby in the driving seat at 143-4, but King capped a stunning all-round day with 6-45 as the hosts collapsed to 154 all out.

Leaders Great Habton won by eight wickets at Thixendale thanks to an excellent century from Max Fraser.

The hosts posted a strong total of 213-8, Joe Robinson hitting 46, skipper Simon Walgate 45, Les Milburn 36, Chris Young 25 and Tom Witicker 24, Jack Campbell_Carter snapping up 3-52.

Fraser’s explosive 101 from just 64 balls included six sixes and 11 fours, sharing an opening stand of 110 with Rob Featherstone (35) and a second-wicket stand of 97 with Mark Aconley (45no) as Habton sped to 216-2 in just 23 overs.

Cloughton won by nine runs at Fylingdales, with Liam Salt smashing a superb 101 and Mark Pryce 99 for the victors as they posted 233-2.

Despite Sam Webster’s 84 Dales ended short on 224-8.

Skipper Nick Gibson led by example with a stunning 152 not out as his Mulgrave 2nds earned an 147-run Division Two success at Scalby 2nds.

A second-wicket stand of 141 between Gibson and Ben Duell (58) got the visitors off to a strong start, then Chris Clarkson (50no in 33 balls) put on 132 for the third wicket with the skipper, who hit two sixes and 19 fours in his 149-ball knock, as they racked up a massive 305-2 in 43 overs.

Luke Jackson took 3-41 as Scalby were all out for 158, Steve Marson scoring 34 and Gareth Edmunds 26.

Leaders Ganton maintained their 100% record with a 52-run home success against Nawton Grange.

Daniel Otterburn-Smith scooped 4-24 as Ganton were dismissed for 148, Freddie Bradley (39) and Robbie Milner (31) making vital knocks.

Skipper Will Bradley’s amazing spell of 6-10 in 5.2 overs saw Grange slump from 76-3 to 96 all out, George Bentley top-scoring with 29.

Settrington boosted their relegation fight with a five-wicket win at Cayton 2nds.

Simon Glave led the way for the hosts with 51, but they sank from 101-4 to 145 all out, Callum Morley and Jack Corner taking three wickets each.

Opener Andrew Taylor hit 52 to give Settrington a solid start, and Ben Corner added 29 as the visitors made 146-5.

Second-placed Snainton strolled to a 10-wicket home triumph against Glaisdale.

The visitors limped to a meagre 109-6 in 45 overs, then Snainton openers Mike Kipling (51no) and Tom Poor (48no) wrapped up the win.