Matty Turnbull and Gilhan Koralage impress in Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts loss at Sheriff Hutton Bridge

Tom Bussey was again amongst the wickets for Scarborough 2nds against Pickering.

Scarborough 1sts made the trip to Sheriff Hutton Bridge in their YPLN clash on Saturday in a bid to register their first points of the season, which ultimately they did in gaining two points despite defeat, writes Simon Dobson.

Skipper Ben Gill won the toss and elected to bat but Rob Pinder fell early to new ball paceman Mark Fisher.

Fellow opener Jack Redshaw made 23 (45 balls) before in-form Matty Turnbull (69 off 103 balls) put 117 on for the third wicket alongside Gilhan Koralage, who made a fine 64 from 87 balls.

Seamer Charlie Hopper took 4-21 in a brilliant new-ball spell.

This proved to be the only significant partnership with no other visiting batsman reaching double figures as the visitors disappointingly fell away to 192-9 in their 50 overs, with Bridge’s David Hull claiming 3-40.

The hosts laid an early foundation through Adam Fisher (37 from 82 balls) and Alex Liley, who made a patient 29 as they reached 101-1, aided by Scarborough conceding 31 wides.

Clarke Doughney claimed 2-40 to put some pressure on the hosts batting side, but Will Bennison steered Bridge to a four-Mattwicket win with an unbeaten 52 from just 54 balls.

The firsts will host Woodhouse Grange at North Marine Road this coming Saturday

Aminda Weerasooriya in batting action. PHOTOS: SIMON DOBSON

Scarborough 2nds played host to Pickering in Division One East in a game delayed by half an hour due to a damp North Marine Road pitch.

Charlie Hopper produced an inspired new ball spell in claiming 4-29 from 10 overs.

Pickering skipper Ryan Taylor kept his cool to make 37 and coupled with a sprightly 27 from Alex Ibbotson they reached 121 before bowled all out in just 33 overs.

Ben Squires took 2-20 with his spinners, with Tom Bussey also claiming 3-11 to continue his early season form.

Ben Crick is deceived by some fine Kieran Bowes bowling.

However, the hosts had no answer to paceman Kieran Bowes, who destroyed the top order with 5-29 as only Sam Carver and captain David Snowball reached double figures.