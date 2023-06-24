Matty Turnbull treated the crowd to a glorious century as Scarborough sealed a big win.

The left-hander, promoted to number three, rescued his side from a precarious 29-2 to anchor the innings and post an imposing total that proved too much for the visitors who lost opening bowler Stuart Peirse after bowling just three overs due to injury, writes Simon Dobson.

Turnbull and Prince Bedi (38) added 80 for the third wicket before also adding 79 for the fifth in partnership with Archie Hammond (29).

The elegant left-hander reached his 50 in 70 balls, then raced to his maiden Scarborough century in 128 balls before holing out, caught in the deep by Diego Rosier off the bowling of Jacob Watson (3-62) for 100.

Diego Rosier is clean-bowled by Jack Redshaw. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Top-flight debutant Dan Artley, who came in for unavailable skipper Ben Gill, smacked a 14 ball 23 as the hosts posted an impressive 270-9 in 50 overs.

Jack Redshaw (4-27) and Muhammed Ayub (2-35) tore into the visiting batting line up after tea, reducing Sessay to 32-6.

Redshaw made the initial breakthrough with a superb low caught and bowled with Ayub opening his account in the following over.

Jacob Spencer (27no) tried to counter but Tristan Van Schalkwyk snapped up cheap wickets as the visitors slipped to 88 all out.

Dan Artley impressed on his first-team debut by making 23.

The win moves Boro out of the bottom two, overtaking Sessay and they travel to Sheriff Hutton Bridge next Saturday.

Result: *Scarborough 270-9 (Matty Turnbull 100, Prince Bedi 38, Archie Hammond 29, Dan Artley 23, Jacob Watson 3-62, Ben Kettlewell 2-57) beat Sessay 88 all out (Jacob Spencer 27*, Jack Redshaw 4-29, Tristan Van Schalkwyk 2-2, Muhammad Ayub 2-35) by 182 runs.

A weakened Scarborough seconds made the trip to second-placed Dunnington and came away with a remarkable win.

David Snowball led the way with a fine 58 (56 balls) and there were excellent contributions from the top three of James Metcalfe, Tom Bussey and Brad Milburn who all reached the thirties.

Archie Hammond chipped in with a useful 29 for the hosts.

Jack Ingle also chipped in with 27 to continue his good form since returning to the club, but a super bowling performance from Matthew Simms (6-40) restricted Scarborough to 233 all out.

Dunnington’s reply was centred around opener Joseph Brittain (64) and Jacob Rymer, who played superb for 72 and with the hosts on 176-3, they appeared on course for victory.

But the seconds showed their fighting spirit and wickets began to tumble. Zain Maqsood took 3-52, while Tom Bussey and James Metcalfe grabbed two wickets apiece as Dunnington succumbed on 227 all out, falling short by six runs.

