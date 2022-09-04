Max Harland shines despite Flixton loss on road at Welton
Folkton & Flixton suffered a seven-wicket defeat away at Welton in the YPLN Championship.
By Andy Bloomfield
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 8:54 am
The visitors won the toss, chose to bat but as in previous weeks, wickets fell with regularity.
Max Harland rode his luck being dropped on five occasions before making 66 with Tom Norman (26) and Jake Hatton (30) also contributing to the Flixton total of 216 from 48.5 overs.
For Welton, Tom Brown took 3 for 26, Mat Wilkinson 3 for 40 and Oli Thane 3 for 55.
The Welton reply was straightforward, spearheaded by James Windeatt (81), Rhys Duerden (50no) and Mat Wilkinson (44), passing the Flixton total in 39.2 overs.
Flixton's final game is at home to York 2nds on Saturday.