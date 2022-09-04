Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flixton's Max Harland shone with the bat in the loss at Welton

The visitors won the toss, chose to bat but as in previous weeks, wickets fell with regularity.

Max Harland rode his luck being dropped on five occasions before making 66 with Tom Norman (26) and Jake Hatton (30) also contributing to the Flixton total of 216 from 48.5 overs.

For Welton, Tom Brown took 3 for 26, Mat Wilkinson 3 for 40 and Oli Thane 3 for 55.

The Welton reply was straightforward, spearheaded by James Windeatt (81), Rhys Duerden (50no) and Mat Wilkinson (44), passing the Flixton total in 39.2 overs.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...