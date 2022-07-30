Folkton & Flixton CC win Hospital Cup final Photos by Simon Dobson

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Flixton's openers Max Harland and Stuart Stocks started aggressively putting 45 on for the first wicket in 5.4 overs but the introduction of experienced all-rounder Dave Greenlay stemmed the flow of runs.

Flixton skipper Harry Walmsley hit 22 and Max Harland 44 (45 balls) but both fell to Greenlay in quick succession to leave them with 96-3 with Greenlay taking 3-18 from his five overs.

Pickering's fine fielding was highlighted by an astonishing catch on the popular bank boundary by captain Tim Whincup to dismiss Will Hutchinson however, some late explosive hitting from Connor Stephenson (23) took the score to a highly competitive 147-7 from their allotted 20 overs.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Harland sparkles as Folkton & Flixton CC win Hospital Cup final

Left-arm seamer Luke Shepherd chipped in with 2-31 in a fine spell.

Pickering's reply started dramatically with Chris Mann (2-24) making early inroads as they slumped to 18-3.

Keeper-batter Ryan Taylor led a recovery alongside Joe Harland, moving their side to 67-3 at the halfway point but Flixton's fielding matched their opponents first innings efforts.

Taylor fell for a busy 34, clean-bowled by Charlie Colley but once Joe Harland was dismissed for 28 Pickering's hopes disappeared.

A Pickering fielder narrowly fails to take a catch

Elliott Hatton took full advantage, with the spinner taking a superb 4-14 but the final wicket was claimed by Max Harland who finished wih an excellent 3-16. Pickering bowled out for 94 in 17.3 overs.

Max Harland won the Paul Blackborrow Memorial Player of the Match Award for his superb all round display and skipper Harry Walmsley collected the historic cup from competition President Mick Blackborrow, who also presented a £1,000 cheque from money raised throughout the summer to Mrs Eleanor Paterson of the Scarborough Hospital League of Friends.