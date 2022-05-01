McAleese, Holden and Dennis sparkle as Cayton set the pace in Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division

Mike Artley's 83no could not save Sewerby from defeat against Wykeham

Anthony Jenkinson hit 49 and Gregg Chadwick 46 as the hosts posted 172-9, Toby Jones and Jake McAleese taking three wickets apiece.

McAleese also impressed with the bat, the opener hitting 35 before a 99-run unbroken fifth-wicket stand between Harry Holden {58no) and Michael Dennis (54no) saw Cayton safely home, Dennis smacking five fours and three sixes in his 38-ball knock and Holden smashing four sixes and five fours during his 34-ball innings.

Ebberston are second in the table after an 81-run success at home to Heslerton.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Swiers top-scored with 51 and skipper Adam Machin added 41 as the hosts were pegged back to 161-9, Adam Spaven scooping 4-27 and Andrew Slaughter 3-39.

The visitors were then rattled out for only 80 runs, James Boyes the star man with 6-30.

Filey opened their account with a simple nine-wicket win at home to Bridlington 2nds.

Top bowling from Tom Fitzgerald (4-33) and Josh Dawson (3-20) helped dismiss Brid for 125, and it would have been a much smaller total if not for tail-enders Tom McMeeken (37), Michael Nicholson (35) and Ben Jackson (22).

Fitzgerald capped a fine all-round day with an unbeaten 50 as the hosts eased to victory, sharing an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 92 with Aaron Howard (54no).

Scalby dug deep for a two-wicket win at Mulgrave.

Opener Chris Batchelor continued his fine start to the season with a superb 76 as the hosts were all out for 136 thanks to top bowling from Lachlan Scales (4-32).

Scalby looked set for a second successive defeat at 39-6, but a magnificent seventh-wicket stand of 89 between Joe Davies (56no) and Matty Jones (33) paved the way for the visitors' victory.

Staithes gained their first win of the season, cruising to a 91-run win at home to Folkton & Flixton 2nds, Simon Bowes hammering a fantastic unbeaten 144.

The latter crashed 23 fours and three sixes in his 110-ball innings, sharing an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 167 with Dan Belsham (55no from 37 balls), Brad Lewis hitting 41 and Josh Bowes 26.

Chris Mann's excellent 76, allied to Stu Stocks' 44 gave Flixton hope, but this was extinguished by Josh Bowes 4-39 as the visitors reached 209-9.

Jack Pinder's superb unbeaten 109 helped Staxton claim a five-wicket win at Brompton.

Skipper Tom Bruce led by example with 56 for the hosts, Neil Fletcher hitting a crucial 59 down the order, Mark Bruce adding 33 and Tom Fletcher-Varey 26 as they posted a strong 245-7

An opening stand of 88 between Jonny Aldcroft (45no) and Pinder laid the foundations for Staxton, the latter then sharing a 76-run second-wicket stand with David Morris (44) as the visitors won with four balls and five wickets to spare.

Sherburn opened their Division One season with a hard-earned three-wicket win at Thornton Dale.

Jack Sleight took 4-26 and Kyle Outhart 3-12 as Dale were dismissed for 125, Matthew Welford-Clark (38) and veteran Adie Turnbull (27) the only home batsmen to get going..

Paul Clifford's 5-51 kept Dale in the game but an unbeaten 45 from Jack Pickard steered Sherburn to the win, Jordon Wharton adding 26.

Ryan Vance shone with bat and ball as Great Habton won by five wickets at Fylingdales.

The hosts got off to a strong start thanks to an opening stand of 71 between Harry Purves (50) and Robert Tucker (36), but they slipped from 71-0 to 75-4 and from 132-5 to 134 all out as Vance bagged 3-39.

Habton were in a little bit of trouble at 61-4 but Vance (28no) and Rob Featherstone (31) steadied the ship and helped them to victory.

Newcomers Thixendale made a winning start to life in the Beckett League, seeing off visitors Ebberston 2nds by 43 runs.

Joe Robinson's rapid 96 helped the hosts reach 175 all out in just 27.5 overs, but he was offered very little support as David Hebron scooped four wickets.

A brilliant spell of 7-20 in 8.4 overs by Jonty Gillingham sent Ebberston crashing to 127 all out, despite a defiant 60 from skipper Sam Megginson and 26 by Hebron.

Michael Dugdale was the all-round ace as Wykeham wrapped up a six-wicket win at Sewerby.

Dugdale took 3-43 as the hosts posted 190-6, Mike Artley's 83no leading the way for the clifftop club, with solid knocks from openers Dan Artley (46) and Steve Kitching (25).

Opener Dugdale then top-scored with 65, youngster Sam Owen adding 48, Charlie Revis 29 and skipper James Bryant 23 as Wykeham earned victory.

In Division Two, Seamer & Irton 2nds secured a three-wicket win at Cayton 2nds..

The hosts posted 186-8, Jake Seastron hitting 54 and Dave Lawty taking three wickets.

Skipper Jamie Haxby (49) and Dan Jewitt (38) then shone in reply, Paul Greenhough seeing Seamer home with a crucial 19no, with just two balls remaining.

An excellent spell of 5-20 by Ian Cousins helped Ganton to a 113-run win at Scalby 2nds.

Patrick Philpott's 58no steered Ganton to 208-9, Mathew Atkinson chipping in with 28 at number nine, a great recovery from 132-7. James Eckersall bagged a stunning 3-14 from 10 overs for Scalby.

Opener Lee Kerr, 27, was the top scorer as Scalby slumped to 95 all out in reply, Cousins bagging his five wickets in seven overs.

Mulgrave 2nds won by five wickets at Snainton.

Michael Kipling hit 55 and Tom Poor 53 as the hosts posted 164-5, and an unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 68 between Finlay Raine (40no) and Charlie Mckernon saw the visitors home.

Skipper Gareth Bernard led by example for 10-man Wykeham 2nds in their 14-run success at home to Glaisdale.

Number eight bat Barnard hit 57 and opener Ethon Pashby 56 as the hosts were all out for 208, Mark Hollingworth taking three wickets.

In reply, Glaisdale skipper Tom Wardell struck 59 and Chris Garbutt 52 but Barnard bagged 3-19 and George Shannon 3-28 as the visitors fell short on 194-9.

Ravenscar won by two wickets in their opening Division Three game of the season, at home against Scarborough Rugby Club.

Ciaran Bartram scooped 4-25 as the visitors posted 192-8, Marcus Edwards hitting 56, Mark Kelly 31, Joe Lenton 30 and Mark Shippey 25.

Skipper Adam Graham led the way with 62 for the hosts, Ben Langham adding 36 and Ryan Souter 16no, Daisy Stokoe hitting the winning runs from the final ball of the game, despite three wickets from Edwards.

Great Habton 2nds strolled to a 105-run home win against nine-man Wold Newton.

Openers Charlie Coulson (80) and Jack Stockdale (53) put on 130 to give Habton the perfect start to the season, the hosts posting 200-7.

Newton's only innings of note came from opener Dave Southwell with 29 as James Spencer claimed 3-16.

Flamborough strolled to a nine-wicket win at home to Goathland after dismissing the latter for 52 in 27 overs, while Grosmont conceded their game at Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

Scarborough 3rds won by six wickets at home to Forge Valley 2nds in Division Four.

Gary Gibson top-scored with 31 as Valley were dismissed for 121, Jonathon Crick earning 3-23.

Opener Ben Crick (42no) and skipper Zain Maqsood (23no) steered Scarborough home, Tom Melling adding 28.

Ashley Oldroyd was on top form in Sherburn 2nds' 86-run win at home to Malton & Old Malton 3rds.

Phil Pickard's impressive 69, allied to 40 by Adam Prest and Oldroyd's 25, helped the hosts to 193 all out, Swaminathan Thiagarajan and Josh Mann bagging three wickets each.

Thiagarajan hit 26 and Ethan Smith 29 but Oldroyd's excellent 4-12 and Dave Phillips' 3-29 sent Malton crashing from 70-1 to 107 all out.

Elliott Cooper's 88 not out secured a four-wicket win for Staxton 2nds at home to Brompton 2nds.