Brad Milburn struck 80 in Scarborough's win at Pickering. Photo by Simon Dobson

Brad Milburn, Daniel O’Connor and Archie Hammond sparkled as Scarborough CC earned a 45-run win on the road against Pickering in the YPLN Championship East.

Milburn was the top batsman for the visitors with a brilliant 80 from 121 balls, including three sixes and eight fours.

Opener Rob Pinder added 32, all-rounder Prince Bedi 30 and skipper David Snowball 24 as the away side slipped from 173-5 to 200 all out in 48.4 overs.

Max Harland was the pick of the Pikes bowlers with an outstanding 5-39, Kieran Boyes and Tim Whincup taking a couple of wickets apiece.

Daniel O'Connor took five wickets in the win at Pickering. Photo by Simon Dobson

In reply, O’Connor bagged the first four wickets to leave the hosts struggling on 73-7 until a defiant 57-run eighth-wicket partnership between Kieran Bowes (47) and Whincup (39)gave the hosts hope only for top bowling from Hammond (4-32 in 11.5 overs) to seal the win.

O’Connor also finished with excellent bowling figures of 5-32 in his 12 overs.

Flixton were edged out by 15 runs in a thrilling Premier Division Two clash by Londesborough Park.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bowl first. Opener Harvey Laverack set a steady pace with 45 before Thomas Rook (30), Oliver Rook (26), Jack Cowling (30) and captain Michael Drewery (38no) took advantage of some loose Flixton bowling to post 234-7.

Pick of the Flixton bowlers was Harry Walmsley with 3-56.

In reply, Flixton openers Will Hutchinson (20) and Rich Malthouse (23) were followed by Tom Norman (54), Walmsley (24), Cam Anderson (32no) and an explosive 39 from Connor Stephenson. The innings closed on 219 all out from 49.5 overs.

Next Saturday Flixton are at Patrington.