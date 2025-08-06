Chris Bilton top-scored with 52 for Woodhouse Grange in their loss against York. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club’s teams experienced a mixed bag of results over the weekend.

​The Grange first team came up short against York.

Tom Neal struck early to have York 18-3, but with three Grange front-line bowlers injured, York recovered to post 259-6 with Duncan Snell making a match-winning century.

Some Woodhouse's batters got in, then out, Chris Bilton making 52 and Lee Goddard 31.

When Neal (47) and skipper James Finch (25no) were together it looked like the win was possible; but Neal holed out and they fell away to 205 all out and had to settle for two points.

The boot was on the other foot at York, where Woodhouse 2nds won by 24 runs thanks to 60 from Ben Burdett and three victims apiece for James Dyson and Steve Burdett.

A 3rd XI collapse brought a 79-run defeat at Carlton despite Phil Stothard's 31; and though the 4ths lost at home to Hovingham, young opening bowlers Charlie Cooper and Dylan Lloyd both took three wickets, then father and son, Dudley and Charlie Cooper (56no), shared a century partnership.

There was also contrasting fortunes on the cup front, with the 3rds going to Filey on Friday to win off the last ball, Lewis Ainley scoring 48, and again go into the Dave Conner Cup final; but the 2nds going all the way to Morpeth 1sts in the national T20 quarter-finals only to lose by six wickets and four balls to spare.