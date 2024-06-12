Imal Liyanage top-scored for Woodhouse Grange in their cup loss against Scarborough on Sunday. Photo by Mark Crabtree

For the second weekend running Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club 1sts endured a big league win on Saturday, then followed up with a narrow cup defeat on Sunday.

And it was a similar story for the Grange 2nd XI who also won big in the league before being knocked out of the National Village Cup the following day.

Playing big rivals Sheriff Hutton Bridge on Saturday, Woodhouse stormed to a nine-wicket success.

Bridge set a testing 203-7, Freddie Collins, who came back to the Grange from the Bridge this season, having the best bowling return with 4-61.

Harry Gamble in batting action for Grange against Scarborough. Photos by Mark Crabtree

The target became a cakewalk as Lee Goddard had an early let off before motoring to his highest Woodhouse score of 88 not out, with Chris Bilton's unbeaten 81 matching him shot for shot as Woodhouse cruised home with nine overs to spare at 204-1.

Sunday was always in the balance. Scarborough did well in the second half of their innings to set 196-7.

Woodhouse looked on course as their top order took them to 134-3 with 12 overs to go, but when Imal Liyanage was caught immediately after getting his first Woodhouse 50 they fell away to finish ten short.

Matthew Ainley's hard-hitting worked once, but not twice, for Woodhouse 2nds.

Home to Goole on Saturday, Woodhouse 2s charged to 265-3 with Harry Jackson (81) and Tom Stubley (78) sharing a 142 opening stand, before Ainley pushed it on to 265-3 with a rapid 64.

He then took three wickets as Goole were bowled out for 193.

And on Sunday Ainley hit 112 off 88 balls as Grange 2nds posted 246-6, but Flixton won it at 247-3 in the 36th over .

Another pair of leading performances by Matt Shepherd and Ryan Cooper was not enough for Woodhouse Grange 3rds as they lost by four wickets to Tadcaster Magnets 1sts.

Woodhouse made 151 with Shepherd following up his previous century for the thirds with 48. But they were overhauled by Tadcaster at 151-6, 14-year old spinner, Cooper, again impressing with the ball.

Woodhouse 4ths’ mix of youth and experience saw them to a five run victory over York 4ths at Clifton Park.

Londesborough Park beat Patrington by 29 runs as seamer Joe Shingles bowled them out with a 5-42 return.

Earlier Park made 197 with keeper Steve Dawson's 76 leading the way.

Londesborough Park 2nds made it a double success for the Park thanks to a Rook family procession.