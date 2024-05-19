Mulgrave claimed a five-wicket SBL Premier Division win at Scalby. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

​Mulgrave and Ebberston continue to set the pace at the top of the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division after wins at Scalby and Great Habton respectively.

​Aayat Khanna smacked 42, Tom Hazledine 40no and Ben Luntley 28 as Scalby were all out for 189, Craig Thompson, Andy Thompson, Lewis Spenceley and Chris Knight taking two wickets each.

The visitors looked to be heading to defeat at 70-5, but a brilliant unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 120 between Kieran Noble (70no) and Andy Raw (34no) steered Mulgrave to a winning 190-5 off 31.4 overs.

Ebberston made much quicker work of Habton, dismissing the hosts for just 78 in 24.1 overs and knocking off the runs for the loss of four wickets in 14.1 overs.

Scalby lost at home to Mulgrave. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Peer Lidsba was the star Ebberston bowler with 4-24, Josh Robertson hitting 30 for Habton. Jon Mason’s 39no secured the win for the visitors.

Seamer skipper Gregg Chadwick struck an excellent 114 not out as his side won by 98 runs at Cayton.

Chadwick hit 17 fours and a six in his ton, with Archie Graham (37) and Matty Morris (58) helping Seamer to 253-5.

The latter capped a great game with 3-34 and Matty Walters scooped 3-30 as Cayton were all out for 155, James Ward hitting 30no and Jake McAleese and Joel Boyer hitting 27 each.

A Scalby batsman is clean-bowled at home to Mulgrave.

Alex Glass was the all-round star as Brompton opened their account for the season with a 27-run home success against Staithes.

Glass top-scored with 56 as Brompton were all out for 162, slipping from 103-1 to 128-9 thanks to top bowling from Jeff Morrison (4-10) and Callum Horne (3-31), with useful late runs from Rich Webster 26 helping to boost the total, Dylan Nzvenga earlier hitting 28.

Glass then broke Staithes hearts with the ball, taking 3-22 and Ben Jarvis 3-25 as the visitors collapsed from 101-4 to 135 all out, skipper Brad Lewis top-scoring with 47.

Luke O’Brien hit a brilliant ton and took 4-12 as Wykeham also netted their first win of the season, romping to a 131-run home triumph against Staxton.

Scalby scamper through for a quick single

O’Brien’s magnificent 102 laid the foundations for the hosts posted 222-6, fellow opener Jack Milburn adding 47 and Ricky Nock 44, Andy Holtby bagging 3-34.

O’Brien and Liam Eyre (3-24) then skittled Staxton for 91.

Bridlington 2nds inflicted the first defeat of the Division One season upon Sherburn.

Dean Foxton’s determined 82 was the mainstay of Sherburn’s 208-6, Jamie Thomson adding 29 with Andy Smith taking 4-47.

Brid looked to be rocking at 54-5, but solid work from Stephen Pockley (31), Andy Leeson (34) and Sam Edmundson (27) to 190-8, and it took the last-wicket stand of Jamie Boynton (35no) and Tom Shephard (0no) to steer them to a one-wicket win with seven balls to spare, Mike Holtby taking 3-32 for Sherburn.

Flixton 2nds worked hard for a second successive win, triumphing by three wickets at Ganton.

Damon Gormley bagged 3-8 and Harry Edwards 3-20 as 10-man Ganton were dismissed for 151, Jack Heslehurst scoring 38.

Gormley also rolled back the years with the bat as his 40no, allied to Cam Anderson’s 28, steered Flixton to the win, James Richardson bagging 3-30.

Scalby 2nds edged to a three-wicket victory at seven-man Settrington to move into second spot.

Despite being four men short Setty posted 153 all out, skipper Ben Corner hammering a superb 83 and Callum Morley 31, Mike Buttery bagging 3-30.

Thornton Dale powered to an 84-run success at home to Fylingdales.

Tim Hunt racked up a stunning 118 not out for Dale, including 20 fours and three sixes, Lewis White adding 47 as they made 253-5.

Gareth Hunt scooped 4-21, Col Lockwood 3-42 and Iain Farrow 3-39 as Dales were dismissed for 169, Tom Shrimpton hitting 60 and captain Justin Mayne 40.

Alex Macdonald shone with bat and ball as Sewerby won by 38 runs at home to 10-man Heslerton.

Macdonald hit 45no, Mike Artley 45, Jamie Artley 43 and Arnie Tindall 28no as the hosts posted 188-5, then Macdonald bagged a brilliant 6-21 as Heslerton were all out for 150 despite an impressive 78no by Kristian Wilkinson.

Ebberston 2nds won by six runs at home to Snainton in a Division Two thriller.

James Wingrove smashed a superb 104 and George Hardie 58 as the hosts made 221-5.

Openers Michael Kipling and Mike Eyre struck 87 and 67 respectively in an opening stand of 125, and despite the best efforts of Ben Norman (26no) they fellow narrowly short on 215-4.

Leaders Cloughton surged to a seven-wicket success at home to third-placed Flamborough.

Jack Hakings took 3-17 as Boro were skittled for 80, opener Sean Exley wrapping up the win with 49no despite Luke Dixon’s 3-27.

Second-placed Mulgrave 2nds dug deep for a two-wicket success at home to nine-man Glaisdale.

Ben Duell’s excellent 4-13 helped dismiss Glaisdale for 98, Charlie Parker making 32 and David Bowes 31.

Parker then took 3-30 and James Buckley 3-32 as Mulgrave struggled in reply, but Tobi Fergus’ 30 no, allied to Mark McCarthy’s 29, saw the hosts to victory.

Seamer & Irton 2nds earned a 32-run triumph at home to Cayton 2nds.

Opener Dave Graham led the way for Seamer with a brilliant 78, Reggie Steels smashing 60 in just 32 balls, Laurence James 38 and Tyler Duckworth 28 as they made 225-7, Austin Thompson the top Cayton bowler with 3-25.