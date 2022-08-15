Ebberston posted 175-7 and Mulgrave eased to a winning 176-4 in 31 overs.
Tom Sixsmith’s 96 helped Cayton to a 55-run home win against relegation battlers Staxton.
Michael Dennis added 63 as Cayton posted 281-6. In reply David Morris hit 68 but Staxton only managed 226-6.
Staithes powered to a 147-run win at home to Filey.
Dan Belsham struck 76no as Staithes posted 209-9, David Brannan scooping 4-47.
Stuart Theaker’s 3-16 then helped skittle Filey for just 62.
Bridlington 2nds look doomed to the drop after their six-wicket loss at Scalby.
Brad Walker and Max Hesp took three wickets each as Brid posted 217-9, Greg Miller top-scoring with 53.
Walker then capped a superb day with 91no as the hosts made a winning 218-4 with seven balls left, Lachlan Scales adding 50.
Seamer & Irton pulled clear of the drop-zone with wins against Heslerton and Flixton 2nds.
On Saturday, Archie Graham smashed 87, captain Gregg Chadwick 57 and Anthony Jenkinson 55 as Seamer racked up 265-4.
Skipper Sam Triffitt battled away for a cracking 81 in reply, but Jenkinson’s 3-20 helped dismiss Heslerton for 173.
On Sunday, Charlie Colley’s 48no helped Flixton 2nds post 198-7, Matty Morris scooping 4-37.
Jenkinson smashed 64 and Mitchell Fisher 51no as Seamer made a winning 199-5 with 11 balls remaining.
On Saturday, Flix ton had helped their fight against the drop with a four-wicket home win against fellow strugglers Brompton.