Mulgrave go top of Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division after victory at Ebberston

Mulgrave claimed a five-wicket win at Ebberston to take top spot in the SBL Premier Division table. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

Mulgrave moved into top spot in the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division with a five-wicket home win at fellow high-flyers Ebberston.

Alex Machen (43) and Jon Mason (33) helped the defending champions to 100-3, but three wickets apiece by Chris Knight and Luke Spenceley saw Ebberston dismissed for 129 in 37.5 overs.

Skipper Craig Thompson (37) and Joe Hinchliffe (33), along with Kieran Noble’s 23no, saw Mulgrave to 130-5 in 32.2 overs, Frankie Beal bagging 3-27 for the hosts in a losing cause.

Staithes kick-started their season with a 65-run home success against Scalby.

Mike Artley hit 42 in Sewerby's win. PHOTO: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The hosts struggled early on and were grateful for an astounding 106 by Simon Bowes, Chris Morrison (11) was the only other Staithes batter to make it to double figures as they were all out for 168 in 37.5 overs.

All five Scalby bowlers, Lachlan Cooke, Paul Hesp, Charlie Mabin, Aayat J Khanna and Liam Cousins, took two wickets apiece.

Lachlan Cooke (28) was the only Scalby batsman to get going as the visitors were skittled for 103, mainly thanks to a top-class bowling spell of 5-15 by Chris Morrison, assisted by Jeff Morrison’s 3-38.

Great Habton slipped to a six-wicket loss at home to Brompton.

Habton slumped to 131 all out, B Marshall top-scoring with 35, Aaron Fox the top Brompton bowler with 3-25.

Opener Brooklyn Manyemba smacked a superb 74 to help Brompton to victory.

Kingsley Gray’s amazing spell of 6-17 steered Staxton to a 95-run success at Seamer.

David Morris struck 41, Kyle Outhart 35 and J Morgan 40no as Staxton posted 195-6.

Openers Archie Graham (33) and Anthony Jenkinson (28) gave Seamer a strong start with a stand of 64, but they then collapsed to 100 all out thanks to six of the best from Gray.

Sherburn remain top of Division One after easing to a 103-run win at Settrington.

After being put in Sherburn slumped to 77-6 and only a defiant 52 by Ben Simpson and George Worthy’s 31 steered the away side to 178-9, Ben Corner and Callum Morley taking three wickets apiece.

Jordan Wharton’s 3-5 then helped dismiss Setty for 75.

Sewerby powered to a 120-run success at Scalby 2nds.

Alex Macdonald hit a brilliant 74, Mike Artley 41 and Will Macdonald 37 as the visitors posted 215-9, Charlie Geall taking 3-26.

Spinner Craig Ward’s 3-10 then helped dismiss Scalby for 95, Steve Marson scoring 32.

Bridlington 2nds’ bowlers fought back brilliantly to earn a 23-run victory at home to Heslerton.

Rich Lount’s determined 36 and Jamie Boynton’s 30 helped Brid rally from 78-7 to 135 all out, Adam Spaven and Olly Stabler taking 3-31 and 3-7 respectively.

The three-pronged Brid attack of Andy Smith (3-19), Josh Harvey (3-45) and Josh Mainprize (3-13) helped topple Heslerton from 79-3 to 112 all out despite Sam Triffitt’s 39.

Ganton kick-started their season with a seven-wicket triumph at home to Fylingdales.

Rob Tucker hit 31 and Harry Purves 28 for Dales, but the visitors slumped from 62-1 to 84 all out thanks to an excellent 5-19 from James Richardson, supported well by Ed Bradley’s 3-32 and Rob Bradley’s 2-5.

Opener Jack Heslehurst’s 42no secured the win for Ganton.

Mulgrave 2nds edged to a one-wicket win at home to Division Two rivals Malton & Old Malton 3rds.

Opener Swaminathan Thiagarajan hit Malton with 25 as they posted 95-7, the only other visiting batsmen to make double figures in this nine-a-side contest being Alfie Brennan (13 not out), skipper Alex Biles (13) and Freddie Vasconcelos (10 not out).

Ben Duell was the star bowler for Mulgrave with 3-4 in nine overs.

Harry Johnson and Vasconcelos took two wickets apiece to keep Malton in it, Aidan Duell scoring a vital 25 in a victorious 96-7 in 30 overs, Ben Duell adding a handy 14 for the home side.

Flamborough eased to a nine-wicket win at Filey 2nds on Sunday.

Marcos Brown-Garcia and J Leslie took 4-15 and 4-28 respectively as Filey slipped from 54-2 to 70 all out, Ben Robson hitting 29.

Luke Dixon’s 36 not out sealed the win for Boro.

Cayton 2nds earned a 40-run success at Snainton.

Ebberston 2nds moved away from the relegation zone thanks to a seven-wicket win at promotion-chasing Seamer 2nds.

Dave Graham hit an excellent 61 and fellow opener Darrol Lewis 30 as Seamer started well but slid to 130 all out thanks to an excellent 5-29 by Simon Fletcher.

George Hardie smacked 50 and Jake Finnegan 45no in a third-wicket stand of 82 as Ebberston eased to victory.

Leaders Cloughton’s game at rivals Grosmont was called off.

Anoop Singh’s excellent 101 helped Division Three leaders Scarborough Hospital to a 203-run win at Wold Newton.

Shine Suja added a brilliant 86 as the visitors racked up a massive 308-8 in 40 overs, Newton slipping to 105 all out in reply.

Charlie Revis also struck a brilliant 101 as Wykeham 2nds coasted to a 150-run success at home to Ravenscar.

Jack Milburn hit 48 and Sam Owen 44 as the hosts made 203-3, the hosts then collapsed to 53 all out as youngster Harry Hutchinson bagged a stunning 5-10 in nine overs.

Jake Lyon hit a magnificent 105 as Scarborough RUFC held on for a five-run win at Sherburn 2nds.

Al Lickes scooped a brilliant 5-52 as the visitors posted 175-9.

In reply Connor Miles smashed 68 and Lee Jack 57 but Billy Kelly’s impressive 4-10 saw the hosts finish agonisingly short on 170-7.

Staxton 2nds stormed to a 119-run success at Glaisdale.

Daniel Thewlis’ excellent 74, Paul Russell’s powerful 65, Kev Armstrong’s 39no and Ryan Hargreaves’ 35 steered Staxton to 239-6, Tom Wardell taking 4-47.

Stephen Hill and Rob Cooper then took three wickets each as Glaisdale were dismissed for 120, Pete Stentiford hitting 41.

Forge Valley surged into top spot on Sunday with a six-wicket success at title rivals Pickering 3rds.

Matthew Nettleton took 4-38 and Steve Bates 4-39 as the Pikes slid from 99-3 to 119 all out, Bri Leckenby hitting 36.