Mulgrave stay on top of SBL Premier Division after five-wicket defeat of visitors Cayton Photos by Brian Murfield

Chris Knight snapped up 3-24 and Andrew Thompson 3-43 as Cayton were dismissed for 163 in 44.1 overs, Harry Holden the only visiting batsmen to get going with a defiant 57 from 49 balls.

In reply, openers Chris Batchelor and Knight put on a stand of 107 to pave the way for victory, Batchelor smashing 14 fours and three sixes in his superb 79 from 57 balls and Knight capping a fine all-round day with 30, and despite two wickets apiece for Jake McAleese and George Worthy the leaders made it to victory with 166-5 with 13 overs to spare.

Heslerton are in second spot after their five-wicket win at third-placed Staithes.

Mark Dring's excellent spell of 5-26 from 10 overs helped dismiss the home side for 162 for 35.4 overs, only an astounding effort from the in-form Brad Lewis, who carried his bat for 93 keeping Staithes in the contest.

In reply, Heslerton looked to be in trouble at 32-3, but fine batting from skipper Sam Triffitt (47) and Kristian Wilkinson (27) got the away side back on track and Will Tindall's 35no and an unbeaten 20 by Adam Spaven steered Heslerton to victory with 3.2 overs left to play.

Fourth-placed Brompton held firm for a 27-run home triumph in a high-scoring contest against Bridlington 2nds.

Skipper Tom Bruce led the way with a stunning 95 as opener for Brompton, sharing a brilliant stand of 125 for the third wicket with Tom Fletcher-Varey, who also played very well in a cracking knock of 71 from just 45 balls, which included 12 fours and two sixes.

Cayton hit out

Number nine batter Arthur Aston also hammered a superb 54 from just 45 deliveries as the home side were dismissed for 271 from 41.5 overs, Sam Edmundson and Carl Parkin taking three wickets apiece.

Freddie and Harry Gunning gave Brid a fighting chance of achieving an unlikely win with cracking knocks of 64 and 60 respectively, while Andy Leeson's powerful 44 from 33 balls, including four fours and two sixes, also gave them hope although they fell short on 244-9, Mark Bruce impressing with 3-32.

Craig Sanderson's brutal 100 not out from just 50 balls fired Filey to an eight-wicket home win against Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Sanderson smashed 11 fours and seven sixes in his explosive innings, sharing an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 160 with Tom Fitzgerald (53no).

Cayton battled hard at Mulgrave but were beaten by five wickets

Stu Stocks unbeaten 63 helped Folkton & Flixton 2nds post 188-7, openers Jack Walmsley (34) and Callum Hatton (36) also impressing.

Ben Robson's 3-33 was the top bowling return for Filey.

David Morris' sparkling 84 not out helped Staxton secure a six-wicket home win against Scalby.

Batting first, the visitors were dismissed for 189, Joe Davies top-scoring with 51, Lachlan Scales adding 39 and Joe Childs 33no, Tom Pratt the top Staxton bowler with 4-31.

Morris then led the successful run-chase to carry on his fine start to the season with the bat, with great support from Adam Hargreaves (39no) in an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 114,

Ryan Vance's unbeaten 76 helped Great Habton into top spot in Division One after their 24-run success at Ebberston 2nds.

Openers John Lumley (30) and Doug Bentley (26) gave Habton a strong start with a stand of 55, but the visitors slipped from 55-0 to 87-4 until Vance's cracking knock from just 67 balls, which included six fours and three sixes. Vance shared a fifth-wicket stand of 73 with Charlie Coulson (25) as they posted 195-9.

Ebberston's top bowler was Tom Holmes with 3-33.

Jacob Warters (30) and Mike Horsley (23) put on 48 for the first wicket but the hosts soon slipped to 86-5 until skipper George Hardie's 51no gave Ebberston hope, only for Jack Campbell-Carter (4-34) and Stuart Watmore (3-22) to turn on the style and dismiss the hosts for 172 in 40 overs.

Jamie Thomson's magnificent seven-wicket haul steered Sherburn to a five-wicket home win against Fylingdales.

Thomson snapped up match-winning figures of 7-21 from nine overs as Dale were all out for 112 from 26 overs, Oliver Lane top-scoring with 34.

Sherburn slipped to 45-3 in reply, but Kyle Outhart's unbeaten 57 saw them safely home with five wickets and 16 overs to spare.

Opener Sean Pinder's determined 75no helped Forge Valley earn a 25-run home triumph against Wykeham.

Pinder struck eight fours during his defiant 135-ball stay at the crease, Charlie Baldwin (34) the only other home batter to shine as they were all out for 151, losing their last six wickets for 30 runs, Tom Owen impressing with 3-33.

Valley bowlers Dan Boyle and Alex Glass then roared into action with 4-17 and 3-17 as Wykeham were skittled for 126 in 39.1 overs,

Sewerby kept up their strong start to the season with a five-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale.

Chloe Dennis, Ted Traves and Alex Shipley took two wickets each as Dale were pegged back to 162-8, Adie Turnbull top-scoring with 39 and number nine bat Colin Lockwood chipping in with 26.

Mike Artley's 53no, allied to a rapid 45 from 29 balls by teenager Isaac Coates, steered the hosts to a winning 163-5 from 29.5 overs.