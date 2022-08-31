Mulgrave win CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division crown

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulgrave CC have won the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division title PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

A spectacular opening stand of 252 between Chris Batchelor (148 retired) and Chris Knight (141no) helped the visitors post 302-2, Jos Storr took 3-30 as Seamer were dismissed for 113.

Mulgrave eased to a nine-wicket win at home to Filey on Monday.

Storr took 3-48 as Filey were out for 139, Sam Spenceley’s 57no and Liam Connop’s 56no wrapping up the win.

Bridlington 2nds’ relegation was confirmed by an eight-wicket loss at Cayton on Saturday.

Tom Ward’s superb 5-22 sent Brid to 144 all out, despite a determined 65no from Tom McMeeken.

Michael Dennis then hammered 64no in 36 balls as Cayton won with 147-2.

Brid 2nds then slumped to defeat by the same margin at home to relegation-battling Flixton 2nds on Monday.

Damon Gormley’s 4-16 sent Brid crashing to 93 all out.

Rich Malthouse’s 56no secured the win for Flixton.

This was Flixton 2nds’ second win of the Bank Holiday weekend as they secured another valuable victory, by six wickets, at home to Scalby on Saturday.

Gormley took 3-22 as Scalby were all out for 189, Brad Walker smacking 50. In reply, skipper Jack Walmsley struck 54 and Chris Mann 50no as Flixton won with 190-4 in 30 overs.

Brompton boosted their chances of beating the drop with two wins in as many days, defeating 10-man visitors Staithes by 191 runs on Sunday and then sinking rivals Seamer by five wickets 24 hours later.

On Sunday, Tom Fletcher-Varey smashed an excellent 100 in 67 balls as Brompton were all out for 279, Ross Triffitt adding 57 and Mark Allen shining with 5-68.

Staithes slumped to 88 all out in reply thanks to top-notch bowling from Mark Bruce (5-40) and Kit McCrystal (4-46).

On Monday, McCrystal took 4-17, and Triffitt 4-35 as Seamer were dismissed for 131, Archie Graham scoring a defiant 48.

Tom Pateman (46) and Joe Barker (37) then guided Brompton to a winning 136-5 in 27.5 overs.

Staxton remain in the relegation zone after two Bank Holiday losses.

David Morris struck a superb 108 as Staxton lost by five wickets at Staithes on Monday.

The visitors posted 213-6 but an excellent 127 not out from opener Brad Lewis steered Staithes to a winning 214-5.

Staxton had suffered a 39-run loss at Ebberston on Saturday.

Fine efforts from Ben Lockey (53no) and Jon Mason (50) helped the hosts make 239-5.

Excellent play from Morris (73) and Jack Ingle (69no) could not save the visitors from falling short with 200-8.

Paul Kinghorn took a brilliant 5-23 as Heslerton coasted to a 109-run success at Filey on Saturday.

The hosts were skittled for 81 in pursuit of Heslerton’s 190-6, Kristian Wilkinson scored 58 and Rob Middlewood 55 for the visitors.