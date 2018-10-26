New banner to commemorate Flixton's Lord's success

Flixton have commemorated their National Village Cup final win at Lord’s with the production of a new pavilion sign.

Adverset Media Solutions produced and fit the signage, which was officially handed over last week.

John Boddy, team manager,said: “The sign is a fitting tribute to this season’s magnificent effort, culminating in a historical victory.

"Hopefully the sign will be a reminder for years to come of this milestone achievement in local sport, which for me has been a once in a lifetime cricketing experience.”

The club is producing a booklet of the day at Lord’s in which they will be thanking sponsors.