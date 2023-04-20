New Scarborough Cricket Club skipper Ben Gill ready for tough league opener at Castleford

Former Staxton batter Rob Pinder has signed for Scarborough Cricket Club.

The Yorkshire Premier League North season gets underway on Saturday and newly appointed captain Ben Gill will take his side on the road to first face 2021 champions Castleford at Saville Park, writes Simon Dobson.

This will prove to be a stern test of their pre-season preparations but the captain is thrilled by the prospect of taking to the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new skipper said: “The start of each season brings that same amount of excitement and nerves but once we cross that white line, it will be game heads on.”

Matty Turnbull has signed for Scarborough CC.

Gill has had two warm-up games, both away from North Marine Road, first securing a tie in a entertaining game at Methley, while finding many positives despite a 31-run defeat against reigning YPLN champions Driffield and he added: “We’ve had a good pre-season despite the weather conditions, so it’s been great to see the players out there spending time in the middle, while getting to know each other at the same time.”

Gill has taken over as captain from Piet Rinke, who was one of a number of departures during the close season, however this has given the new captain the ideal opportunity to bring in several new faces and stamp his own identity on the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill, who is delighted with his recruitment, said: “I’ve been able to bring in players who I know will fit into how I want my side to play the game, be positive, determined and with boundless energy whether it is with the bat, ball or in the field.”

He has secured the services of Matty Turnbull and Rob Pinder, both well known in local cricketing circles alongside young South African prospect, all rounder Tristan Van Schalkwyk.

Sam Carver is the Scarborough CC 2nds skipper again this season.

All three will boost the top order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new skipper will also have increased options following the arrival of highly talented Jack Redshaw from Easingwold, along with spin bowling all-rounder Clarke Doughney, who has moved from Middlesbrough, and claimed eight wickets in the warm-up games, with leg-spinner Harrison Wood also joining.

Gill is also delighted that Prince Bedi and Romario Roach have stayed with the club.

Another new signing, former Saltburn paceman Corey Hart, is expected to take the new ball and Gill said: “I feel we can adapt to all conditions and situations that games and opponents can throw at us.”

Gill is also looking at the bigger picture, working alongside former Yorkshire and England cricketer Jim Love, who is heading recreational cricket at the club as well as fellow captains Sam Carver and James Metcalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are ensuring we have a dedicated, focused approach while enjoying each other's performances and success is essential in the modern game.”

Following the opening weekend trip to Castleford, Scarborough will face a hectic May Bank Holiday weekend with three games in three days.

Firstly, they entertain Woodhouse Grange on Saturday 29th, host Treeton on the Sunday in the National Club Championship at North Marine Road, before heading to Doncaster on Monday.

Sam Carver is again captain of the second team and his always entertaining side will be in action on Saturday as they play host to Kirkella in Yorkshire Premier League North Division One East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carver will be hoping to give debuts to the new signings Dan Artley and youngster Ben Squires although they have lost the services of batter Nick Zakrewskwi.