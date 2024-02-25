​Northern Diamond star Leah Dobson returns after shining in Australia

The 22-year-old spent three months on the Gold Coast participating in both 50 over and T20 competitions.

Although the former Sherburn cricketer looked impressive in the T20 competition with both bat and ball, Leah found excellent form in the longer format, averaging close to 40 at a strike rate of over 90 runs per 100 balls with a highest score of 72.

With a renewed Diamonds contract secured, along with a new sponsorship deal with her bat and kit supplier, Methley based Kippax Cricket, Dobson will be heading with her fellow teammates to India as preparation for their season opening encounter against Thunder on April 20 at Durham's Riverside Stadium intensifies.

Yorkshire CCC have announced a partnership with Destination Sport Travel that will support travel and accommodation for Yorkshire’s men’s team and the Northern Diamonds women’s team, including the Diamonds’ pre-season training camp in Mumbai in March.

As part of the deal, Sportsbreaks.com will sponsor a Northern Diamonds’ ‘Player of the Month’ award to be voted for by fans on social media.

Dani Hazell, head coach of the Northern Diamonds, said: “This increased visibility for the Northern Diamonds through the launch of a ‘Player of the Month’ Award is great to see and we hope the fans get behind and vote each month.