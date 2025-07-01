Oliver Lane the all-round star as Whitby CC 2nds earn superb win at Rockliffe Park 2nds
Lane was the pick of the Whitby 2nds bowling attack with 4-27 as Park were dismissed for 172 in 38.2 overs.
Skipper Ricky Hall also bowled well to take 3-22, Andrew Thompson bagging 2-60 with Jay Allison claiming the other home wicket.
Adam Randall hit 44 as the home side started well but then lost their final six wickets for 49 runs.
Despite 24 from Chris Clarkson the visitors looked to be in big trouble at 78-5 until Lane and Thompson put on an excellent undefeated 96 for the sixth wicket as Whitby won with 174-5 in 28.4 overs.
Lane smacked two sixes and eight fours in an excellent 59 not out in 62 deliveries while Thompson struck 50no in 44 balls, including nine fours and a six.
Fourth-placed Whitby 2nds play host to third-placed Newton Aycliffe this coming Saturday.
Whitby CC 1sts put in a great all-round team display to hold on for a draw at home to Division Two leaders Rockliffe Park.
Michael Thompson dismissed the top three Park batters to leave them 70-3, but from there the pacesetters piled on the runs on another sweltering afternoon at the Turnbull Ground.
Gary Lee smashed 79, Dan McGuire 60 and Isaac Tate 55no as the away side racked up 305-8 declared from 46.3 overs, Thompson ending with 5-70 and Mark Jackson 2-57.
In reply, Rhys Buck carried on his superb batting form with 72, while opener Chris Knight struck an impressive 64, Andy Wood 45, skipper Kai Morris 30, Tom Steyert 25 and Jack Stentiford 19 as they made it to 279-7 in 53 overs to earn the draw, both sides receiving 13 points.
Whitby CC 3rds lost by nine wickets at second-placed Middlesbrough 3rds.
Kieran Purvis hit 29, Jay Allison 26 and Billy Blake 20no as the visitors were skittled for 125 in 31.4 overs.
Boro won with 126-1 in only 23.2 overs, Blake bagging the only wicket.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.