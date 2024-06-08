Paceman Muhammed Ayub snaps up 6-35 as hosts Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts see off Hull Zingari

Muhammed Ayub snapped up 6-35 as hosts Scarborough CC 1sts saw off Hull Zingari.

Scarborough CC 1sts turned in a fine performance, recovering from a difficult start to register their first home win of the campaign against visitors Hull Zingari.

The hosts were asked to bat first on a North Marine Road green top and the away side’s fast bowler Nathan Johnson (3-32) produced a superb new ball spell to reduce Scarborough to 58-4, writes Simon Dobson.

The left-hand pairing of Matty Turnbull and Clarke Doughney were forced to curb their natural aggressive instincts to fight back against some excellent Zingari bowling.

Both were cautious early on before looking to be more fluent in their strokeplay.

Clarke Doughney again impressed with the bat making a superb 60.

The pair added a superb 109 for the sixth wicket before Turnbull fell for a fine 61 (106 balls) with Doughney following soon after for 60 from 100 balls, his highest score for the club.

Late order positivity saw the home side reach a competitive 215-9 from 50 overs.

Muhammed Ayub then set about dismantling his former club.

The pacemen tore in from the Trafalgar Square End to rip out the top order leaving the visitors on 67-6.

Matty Turnbull held the Scarborough Innings together. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Gihan Koralage also chipped in with 2-17 but Johnson (25) gave some late resistance before Ayub returned to finish the job to record club best figures of 6-35 from 10.2 overs in an inspired performance with Zingari all out for 144, 71 runs adrift.

On Sunday, Scarborough produced an excellent team performance to upset the odds and win at Woodhouse Grange in Round Two of the K3 Dental Cup.

Half-centuries for Turnbull (56) and Doughney (55no) repeating their Saturday exploits steered Scarborough to 196-7 in 38 rain affected overs.

Jack Redshaw then claimed 3-31 and alongside two wickets apiece for Ayub, Doughney and Harry Walmsley, saw them dismiss the hosts for 186 with just two balls remaining.

Muhammed Ayub bowled a superb spell to steer the home side to a win.

Ben Gill’s side will entertain Appleby Frodingham in the next round,

Scarborough CC 2nds made the short trip to neighbours Filey which ended in a thriller.

The visitors slipped to 77-8 as Harry Burton (3-36) and Josh Dawson, who took 2-26 wreaked havoc.

Aflie Wood and Charlie Hopper (23) dug in with a partnership of 67 for the ninth wicket.

Wood was dismissed for an excellent 50 (103 balls) as the seconds posted 147 all out.

David Brannan and Tom Watson also claimed two wickets apiece for the Clarence Drive-based side.

The hosts raced out of the traps with Ryan Baldry particularly destructive, hitting 39 from just 22 balls as Filey reached 110-1.

Muhammad Hussnain Khalid made 32 but once he was dismissed by Aminda Weerasooroya wickets started to fall.

The young leg spinner claimed an impressive 4-19.