Paul Wilson hammers 140 as hosts Staithes 2nds thrash Malton & Old Malton 4ths

Tom Shephard was in top form with the ball for Bridlington 3rds.

A magnificent 140 from Paul Wilson helped Staithes 2nds earn a huge 177-run win at home to Malton 4ths to carry on their brilliant start to life in SBL Division Four.

Opener Wilson hit four sixes and 20 fours in an explosive 93-ball innings, sharing a superb first-wicket stand of 153 with Matthew Sanderson (57).

Lucas Theaker also struck 52 not out in 27 balls, including 11 fours and a six, and Waqar Manzoor 51 in 31 deliveries, including 10 fours and a six as Staithes racked up 326-5.

Paul Nicholson hit 56 and Steve Towse 32 in Malton’s 149-7, Alfie Sivills taking 3-34.

​Daniel O’Connor hit a superb 102 not out for Scarborough 3rds to pave the way for a 155-run win at home to title-chasing Brompton 2nds on Sunday.

Archie Hammond added 37 as the hosts posted 209-5.

Jon Crick then tore through the visiting side’s batting line-up, snapping up an outstanding 5-13 as they were skittled for 54.

A superb 5-25 by Bridlington 3rds bowler Tom Shephard set up Sunday’s 10-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.

Brompton 2nds suffered a big loss on Sunday against Scarborough 3rds. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

Dale slipped to 16-6 before Andy Parsons smashed 61 and Paul Elgey 31 to get them to 107 all out in 28.5 overs, Carl Parkin taking 3-10.

Openers Greg Miller (52no) and Steve Lount (50no) wrapped up the win for Brid from just 15.1 overs.

Wykeham 3rds skipper Gary Owen’s 81no and Oliver Trousdale’s excellent 6-34 helped the hosts to a 32-run win against Forge Valley 2nds.

Christian Miners added 41 and Andy Shepherdson 25 as the hosts made 187-5. ​Trousdale then helped dismiss Valley for 155, Steve Boyes hitting 55 and Alex Richards 36.

Scalby 3rds eased to a 40-run win at home to fellow strugglers Ravenscar 2nds.