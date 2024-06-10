Paul Wilson hammers 140 as hosts Staithes 2nds thrash Malton & Old Malton 4ths
Opener Wilson hit four sixes and 20 fours in an explosive 93-ball innings, sharing a superb first-wicket stand of 153 with Matthew Sanderson (57).
Lucas Theaker also struck 52 not out in 27 balls, including 11 fours and a six, and Waqar Manzoor 51 in 31 deliveries, including 10 fours and a six as Staithes racked up 326-5.
Paul Nicholson hit 56 and Steve Towse 32 in Malton’s 149-7, Alfie Sivills taking 3-34.
Daniel O’Connor hit a superb 102 not out for Scarborough 3rds to pave the way for a 155-run win at home to title-chasing Brompton 2nds on Sunday.
Archie Hammond added 37 as the hosts posted 209-5.
Jon Crick then tore through the visiting side’s batting line-up, snapping up an outstanding 5-13 as they were skittled for 54.
A superb 5-25 by Bridlington 3rds bowler Tom Shephard set up Sunday’s 10-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.
Dale slipped to 16-6 before Andy Parsons smashed 61 and Paul Elgey 31 to get them to 107 all out in 28.5 overs, Carl Parkin taking 3-10.
Openers Greg Miller (52no) and Steve Lount (50no) wrapped up the win for Brid from just 15.1 overs.
Wykeham 3rds skipper Gary Owen’s 81no and Oliver Trousdale’s excellent 6-34 helped the hosts to a 32-run win against Forge Valley 2nds.
Christian Miners added 41 and Andy Shepherdson 25 as the hosts made 187-5. Trousdale then helped dismiss Valley for 155, Steve Boyes hitting 55 and Alex Richards 36.
Scalby 3rds eased to a 40-run win at home to fellow strugglers Ravenscar 2nds.
Simon Walls hit 38 and Adie Hollingsworth added 24no, as the hosts posted 141-8, J Noble taking 4-16. Noble hit 24 as the Ravens fell short on 101-5.