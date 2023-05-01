PHOTO FOCUS - 10 photos from Scarborough CC v Woodhouse Grange CC by Simon Dobson

Scarborough CC slipped to a home loss against Woodhouse Grange on Saturday.
Simon Dobson was at North Marine Road this weekend to take photos for The Scarborough News.
1. Rising star
Harrison Wood in bowling action for Scarborough CC against Woodhouse Grange CC. Photo: Simon Dobson
2. New recruit
New signing Jack Redshaw hurls in a delivery for the hosts. Photo: Simon Dobson
3. Spin wizard
Clarke Doughney took three wickets against Woodhouse Grange. Photo: Simon Dobson
4. Racing in
Corey Hart steams in for Scarborough CC's new-look bowling attack. Photo: Simon Dobson