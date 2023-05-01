News you can trust since 1882
Action from Scarborough CC v Woodhouse Grange CC.
Action from Scarborough CC v Woodhouse Grange CC.

PHOTO FOCUS - 10 photos from Scarborough CC v Woodhouse Grange CC by Simon Dobson

Scarborough CC slipped to a home loss against Woodhouse Grange on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st May 2023, 16:46 BST

Simon Dobson was at North Marine Road this weekend to take photos for The Scarborough News.

Harrison Wood in bowling action for Scarborough CC against Woodhouse Grange CC.

1. Rising star

Harrison Wood in bowling action for Scarborough CC against Woodhouse Grange CC. Photo: Simon Dobson

New signing Jack Redshaw hurls in a delivery for the hosts.

2. New recruit

New signing Jack Redshaw hurls in a delivery for the hosts. Photo: Simon Dobson

Clarke Doughney took three wickets against Woodhouse Grange.

3. Spin wizard

Clarke Doughney took three wickets against Woodhouse Grange. Photo: Simon Dobson

Corey Hart steams in for Scarborough CC's new-look bowling attack.

4. Racing in

Corey Hart steams in for Scarborough CC's new-look bowling attack. Photo: Simon Dobson

