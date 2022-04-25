PHOTO FOCUS: 11 photos from Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts' opening-day win against Beverley Town

Simon Dobson was at a sunny North Marine Road to take photos for the Scarborough News.
Undefined: twitter
1.
Breidyn Schaper in bowling action for Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts' in their opening-day win against Beverley Town Photo by Simon Dobson
2.
Breidyn Schaper makes 49 for Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts' in their opening-day win against Beverley Town Photo by Simon Dobson
3.
Scarborough's Romario Roach takes a catch in the deep Photo by Simon Dobson
4.
Breidyn Schaper in bowling action for Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts' in their opening-day win against Beverley Town Photo by Simon Dobson