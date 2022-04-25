PHOTO FOCUS: 11 photos from Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts' opening-day win against Beverley Town

PHOTO FOCUS: 12 photos from Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts' opening-day win against Beverley Town Photos by Simon Dobson

Scarborough Cricket Club's 1st XI claimed victory on the opening day of the season against Beverley Town.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 25th April 2022, 5:16 am

Simon Dobson was at a sunny North Marine Road to take photos for the Scarborough News.

1.

Breidyn Schaper in bowling action for Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts' in their opening-day win against Beverley Town Photo by Simon Dobson

2.

Breidyn Schaper makes 49 for Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts' in their opening-day win against Beverley Town Photo by Simon Dobson

3.

Scarborough's Romario Roach takes a catch in the deep Photo by Simon Dobson

4.

Breidyn Schaper in bowling action for Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts' in their opening-day win against Beverley Town Photo by Simon Dobson

