Pocklington CC 3rds won at Ovington CC 3rds.

​Yapham CC 1sts won by eight wickets at YPLN Division 1 Galtres promotion rivals Duncombe Park.

​Yapham won the toss and fielded, a wise decision as Park were all out for just 101 in 30.5 overs, Henry Kay taking 4-32, Jon Flint 3-33 and Stuart Wainwright 3-26.

Yapham reached 103-2 off just 22.3 overs, Paul van Dijk hitting 55no.

Yapham 2nds lost by 81 runs at home to York 4ths in Division 3 Galtres.

The hosts won the toss and decided to field, York reaching 219-7 in 40 overs. A few dropped catches did not help.

Yapham responded with 138 all out, only Joe Moore putting up resistance with 38.

Pocklington 3rds maintained their push for promotion from Division 5 Ebor with a 182-run win at Ovington 3rds.

The visitors racked up a huge 321-4 in 40 overs thanks to the efforts of openers Jonny Sumner (87) and skipper Ian Scott (56), John Fiorentini adding 66 with cameos from Ben Lister (34), Wes Smith (30no) and Apie Pieterse (30no in 11 balls). The hosts were then dismissed for 139.

Pocklington 1sts remain in deep relegation trouble in Championship East after their 73-run loss at home to Pickering.

The visitors were dismissed for 315, and Pock were all out for 242 in reply, with ninth-wicket pair Alex Downey (56) and skipper Harry Collins (45no) the top batsmen.

Pock 2nds were skittled for only 37 runs in their 160-run loss at Wheldrake, Freddie Forman’s 4-31 the only highlight for the visitors.