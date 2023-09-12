Pocklington Cricket Club Thirds claim Frank Stones Memorial Cup final win

Pocklington CC 3rds finished their season with a cup final win against Ovington 2s.

The 3rds posted 190-6, with Jonny Sumner (64) and Ian Scott (43) in the runs. Josh Tanikal (5-14) ripped through the opposition to dismiss them for 108 and hand Pock the trophy.

Pock 1sts travelled to Driffield 3s and were set a target of 197, Henry Sumner taking 4-37.

The visitors eased to a six-wicket win in the 34th over thanks to Cameron Mitchell’s 60 as they finish their season fifth in Div 1 East.

Olly Rooke hits out for Londesborough Park during their Division 1 East win at Yapham. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Pock 2nds hit 298 at home to York 4s, Matt Atkinson’s blistering 127 well supported by Ben Lister (90).

York were bowled out 54 runs short Will Atkinson taking 4-55 and Simon Hill 4-46 as the 2nds finish third in Div 3 Galtres to seal promotion.

Pock 3rds finished third in Div 2 as they beat visitors Ovington 3s by 85 runs, Jonny Sumner hitting a superb 119 in 201-9 before Rob Dover took 7-37.

Londesborough Park celebrated the Div 1 East title, and a second successive promotion, when they won for the 16th time on the trot at Yapham.

Londesborough piled on 289-9, Lucas Stephenson making 45, Ben Shingles 74 and Charles Rook 57. Tom Beattie took 4-79.

Martin Pearson made 91 as Yapham made 212 all out.

Woodhouse Grange 2nds lost after going all season undefeated, but already had the Championship East trophy and the T20 Blast Cup on the shelf, they will be in the same division again next term as they cannot go up to the Premiership due to their first team already being in residence.

Woodhouse 1sts ended fourth in the Premier League and got to a couple of cup semis, while the 3rds avoided relegation thanks to a last day win. The 4th XI did go down and were cup beaten finalists.

Woodhouse 2nds' disappointing finale saw them lose at Hull Zingari.

They made 169 with Matthew Ainley top scoring with 58. Harry Jackson took 3-61 but Zingari won easily at 171-6.

The 3rds' great escape came as the experience of Olly Sherwood (86), Phil Stothard (68no) and John Gilbank (4-40) defeated relegation rivals Burn by 73 runs.

Woodhouse 4ths said goodbye to Div 3, losing to Ledsham by seven wickets.

The final ball bowled at Woodhouse Grange was the annual Pocklington Pixies v Men of Derwent game for the Alasdair Swann Trophy, given in memory of the local cricket legend.

In a tense finish the Pixies beat the holders by one wicket. James Hattee's 46 was the Derwenters’ top scorer after quickie Henry Kay had blown away the middle order with 3-46.

Chasing 125, the Pixies edged it at 129-9 with everyone chipping in.

Put into bat on a very hot afternoon at Hovingham 2nds, Yapham 2nds piled on the runs, notching up 234-9 in their 40 overs, Mark Fairey making a solid 74 and Harry Jones a powerful 55.