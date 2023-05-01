Pocklington Pilgrims celebrate with the East Yorkshire Merit Table Shield. Photo by Kevin Massey.

Scunthorpe entered the game as slight favourites having beaten the Pilgrims twice in the regular season, writes Phil Gilbank.

But the Pocklington third team rose to the occasion with a dominant performance of low error and slick handling.

They started as they meant to go on, the pack winning good ball and a deft offload sending Marcus Britland steaming under the posts. Scunthorpe replied with a period of intense pressure, but the Pilgrims held out then extended their lead with Steve Stevenson's penalty.

As Scunthorpe's bigger pack started to blow, the Pilgrim forwards gained ascendancy and they ended the half with a second touchdown when a kick to the corner caused a try-line scramble and young scrum-half Joe Cheney got the score to make it 15-0 at the break.

Scunthorpe's big start to the second period got them back in contention with a coverted try, but the Pilgrims' backs were too hot to handle as the space opened up.

A run around move with out and in passes saw centre Tom Hirst blast over, then they threw long to free replacement Lewis Taylor to beat four defenders on a weaving run to the posts.

And the Pilgrims added a sixth try with the final play, more good handling sending Callum Neave over and the former gymnast finishing the game with a flourish with a front flip touchdown.

The Pilgrims have consistently been one of the East Yorkshire Merit's top teams in the past decade, but they had lost their three previous play-off finals.

So it was an extra-special moment when hard-working skipper Wayne Grainger collected the league shield to start his side's celebrations.

Beverley’s Beaver Park was a happy hunting ground for the club at the weekend, with Pocklington Women beating Beverley 63-48 on Sunday in their inaugural full team fixture.

Starting this Thursday at Percy Road at 6.30pm the club's Rugby Development Officer, Lewis Wilson, will be taking not too demanding bootcamp and touch and pass sessions.