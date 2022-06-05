Prince Bedi and Sam Carver the all-round stars as Scarborough 2nds ease to victory at Pocklington

Prince Bedi shone with bat and ball in the win for Scarborough 2nds at Pocklington Photos by Simon Dobson

Scarborough 2nds put in an impressive performance at Pocklington as they returned to form to claim their first win in six matches.

Batting first, the visitors piled on the runs, amassing a mammoth 311 all out.

Prince Bedi led the way with a sublime 109 from 94 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes. Carver produced further fireworks, smashing 94 off just 66 balls (12x4,2x6). Billy Higgins survived the onslaught to claim 5-63.

Dan Croft and Charles Lambert (59) responded well, but Bedi and Carver both claimed two wickets apiece to reiterate their all round abilities.

Croft finally fell for 68, with 13-year-old leg-spinning prospect Rehann Sundar claiming the big scalp and finishing with fine figures of 3-15 as the hosts fell 97 runs short on 214 all out.

Result: Scarborough 2nds 311 all out (Prince Bedi 109, Sam Carver 94, Ed Hopper 24, Bill Higgins 5-63, Nathan Saltmer 2-42, Dan Croft 2-59) beat *Pocklington 214 all out (Dan Croft 68, Charles Lambert 58, Rehann Sundar 3-15, Sam Carver 2-29, Prince Bedi 2-39) by 97 runs.