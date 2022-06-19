Prince Bedi hits brilliant 187 as Scarborough 2nds see off visitors South Holderness by 79 runs

Scarborough CC 2nds batsman Prince Bedi smashed a superb 187 at home to South Holderness Photos by Simon Dobson

Bedi and Brad Milburn, who crashed 78 from just 69 balls, put 137 on for the first wicket.

Bedi then took centre stage, pouncing onto anything loose, as he reached his second century of the summer in 89 balls, adding 105 for the second wicket with Nick Zakrzewski (26).

Bedi then passed the 150 mark in 119 balls and along with Ben Rowe (32) put 95 on for the third wicket. The right-handed opener was eventually dismissed for a sensational 187 from just 139 balls, an innings which included 22 fours and six sixes.

Scarborough posted an intimidating 377-6 from their 50 overs with Luke Riley taking 3-78 in a fine effort. Despite the ball chasing in the first innings, the visitors had not let the heads drop and their determination as they took to the crease.

Captain Luke Ingram carried his bat for a superb 121 not out, while Jack Riley (55) and Richard Rosindale, who made 60 also contributed half centuries. Jonathon Crick took 2-28 for the hosts and he was the most successful bowler as the away side wouldn't be moved, finishing on 300-3.

Result: *Scarborough 2nds 377-6 (Prince Bedi 187, Brad Milburn 78, Ben Rowe 32, Nick Zakrzewski 26, Luke Riley 3-78) beat South Holderness 300-3 (Luke Ingram 121no, Richard Rosindale 60, Jack Riley 55, Jonathon Crick 2-28) by 77 runs.

All-rounder Breidyn Schaper stole the show again as Scarborough CC bounced back from last week's narrow loss to claim their fourth win in five games away at Acomb to move into third place in the YPLN Premier and stay in contention for league honours.

Scarborough CC 2nds opener Brad Milburn smacks a superb cover drive

Batting first, Scarborough posted 253-6 with Breidyn Schaper once again stealing the show.

The young South African registered his third century of the campaign, striking a wonderful 112 (115 balls), including 14 fours and one six.

He, along with off-spinner Linden Gray, steered the side away from a precarious 140-5 by sharing a sixth wicket of 113 with Schaper out on the final ball of the innings.

Gray finished unbeaten on 47 whilst earlier opener Duncan Brown made a punchy 44 before being dismissed by former Forge Valley pace bowler James Tindall, who claimed 3-57.

Scarborough CC 2nds youngster Hayden Williamson adds some late runs

Captain Piet Rinke furthered Scarborough's advantage by claiming 2-22 despite 38 from Joe Schofield and a defiant 33 from another Forge Valley alumni, Joe Bradshaw.

Adam Newington's good form continued as he claimed 2-26 but all-action man Schaper mopped up the tail, by taking 4-29 as the hosts fell exactly 100 runs short on 153.