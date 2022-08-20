Prince Bedi sparkles as Scarborough 2nds sink Pocklington

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Bedi hit 90 for Scarborough 2nds against Pocklington

Scarborough captain Sam Carver won the toss and elected to bat first but the dismissal of Brad Millburn in the first over was an early setback.

Despite an in-form Prince Bedi, the hosts slipped to 50-3 with Pocklington paceman Harry Forman claiming two early wickets.

Carver joined Bedi and the pair proceeded to add 59 for the fourth wicket before the skipper fell for 26. Bedi raced to his half-century in just 49 balls, latching onto anything remotely short, and looked on course for yet another century but fell just 10 runs short.

With the score now 161-6, with Forman taking 4-59, keeper-batter Tom Bussey played an excellent hand with 44no in 36 balls in securing Scarborough a competitive total of 233 all out with just one ball of their 50 overs remaining.Charlie Hopper and Bedi made early inroads after tea, leaving the visitors 21-2. Neal Jackson (41) and Howard Johnson, who made 27, added 62 for the third wicket before Carver dismissed the former.

The introduction of Archie Hammond also proved vital as he claimed three wickets alongside Carver who bowled a fine spell to finish with 3-24. There was late resistance from Alex Ashby but he was the final wicket to fall leaving the visitors well short on 152 all out, moving Scarborough 40 points clear of the bottom two.