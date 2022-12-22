Prince Bedi sparkles with bat and ball in tough year for Scarborough Cricket Club 2nds

Sam Carver is staying on as the Scarborough CC 2nds skipper

Continuity of selection proved tricky for Carver, who will be carrying on in the role for the 2023 campaign.

The constant re-shuffles were a contributing factor in them finishing joint ninth in Division One East, but offering opportunity to younger players may prove advantageous in the long term.

The loss of Hayden Williamson and Ed Hopper to first eleven duties were key.

Prince Bedi was the standout performer with both bat and ball.

The all rounder amassed 895 runs at an average of 59.67, with a season's best of 187 against South Holderness back in June.

He also claimed 27 wickets to lead the bowling charts, the only bowler to surpass the the 20 wicket mark.

Captain Carver (461 runs) enjoyed a good summer with the bat and also recorded 18 wickets, while stroke player Brad Milburn contributed 451 runs.

Wicket-Keeper Tom Bussey also chipped in with valuable runs and his glovework was as solid as ever, registering 24 victims.Batting (Most Runs): Prince Bedi 895 runs @ 59.67, Sam Carver 461 @ 27.12, Brad Milburn 451 @ 25.06, Ed Hopper 307 @ 43.86, Tom Bussey 233 @ 19.42.

