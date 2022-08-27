Prince Bedi the all-round hero as Scarborough 2nds hammer Pickering 2nds
Prince Bedi was the all-round star as Scarborough CC 2nds powered to a 10-wicket home win against Pickering 2nds in YPLN Division One East.
The hosts' bowling attack was in excellent form with Charlie Hopper leading the way with a superb nine-over spell of 3-17, writes Simon Dobson.
Prince Bedi also claimed three as the opening pair reduced the away side to 41-6, in which veteran Colin Frank made 28.
George Hodgson top-scored with 29 but spinner Archie Hammond claimed 3-21 as Pickering slumped to 86 all out.
Bedi was in no mood to hang around following tea as he smashed a 59 ball 70 and in partnership with Benjamin Crick (10no), the youngster playing a valuable supporting role, led Scarborough home in just 16.3 overs to register a 10-wicket win.
Result: *Scarborough 2nds 88-0 (Prince Bedi 70no) beat Pickering 2nds 86 all out (George Hodgson 29, Colin Frank 28, Charlie Hopper 3-17, Archie Hammond 3-21, Prince Bedi 3-30) by 10 wickets.
Scarborough CC suffered at the hands of Sheriff Hutton Bridge slumping to a 168-run YPLN defeat at their Moor Farm ground.
Sheriff amassed a mammoth 290-5 with Dulash Udayanga making a sublime unbeaten 130 from 122 balls. Matt Fisher added 70 and Louis Foxton (30) with Guy Emmett proving the visitor's best bowler making 3-62.
Scarborough's reply got off to a dreadful start, slipping to 34-5 as Duncan Brown made 23 but opening bowler David Hull took 3-8.
Pat Roberts responded with 55 from 53 balls but Mark Fisher's 4-12 scuppered any revival with the away side falling away to a disappointing 122 all out.
Result: *Sheriff Hutton Bridge 290-5 (Dulash Udayanga 130no, Matt Fisher 70, Louis Foxton 30, Alex Liley 25, Guy Emmett 3-62) beat Scarborough 122 all out (Pat Roberts 55, Duncan Brown 23, Mark Fisher 4-12, David Hull 3-8, Ben Harrison 2-26) by 168 runs
Both teams are back in action on Monday, with the 1sts hosting Acomb at North Marine Road with a noon start.