Scarborough 2nds' Prince Bedi hits out during his 70no Photos by Simon Dobson

The hosts' bowling attack was in excellent form with Charlie Hopper leading the way with a superb nine-over spell of 3-17, writes Simon Dobson.

Prince Bedi also claimed three as the opening pair reduced the away side to 41-6, in which veteran Colin Frank made 28.

George Hodgson top-scored with 29 but spinner Archie Hammond claimed 3-21 as Pickering slumped to 86 all out.

Charlie Hopper bowled superbly for Scarborough CC 2nds

Bedi was in no mood to hang around following tea as he smashed a 59 ball 70 and in partnership with Benjamin Crick (10no), the youngster playing a valuable supporting role, led Scarborough home in just 16.3 overs to register a 10-wicket win.

Result: *Scarborough 2nds 88-0 (Prince Bedi 70no) beat Pickering 2nds 86 all out (George Hodgson 29, Colin Frank 28, Charlie Hopper 3-17, Archie Hammond 3-21, Prince Bedi 3-30) by 10 wickets.

Scarborough CC suffered at the hands of Sheriff Hutton Bridge slumping to a 168-run YPLN defeat at their Moor Farm ground.

Sheriff amassed a mammoth 290-5 with Dulash Udayanga making a sublime unbeaten 130 from 122 balls. Matt Fisher added 70 and Louis Foxton (30) with Guy Emmett proving the visitor's best bowler making 3-62.

Scarborough's reply got off to a dreadful start, slipping to 34-5 as Duncan Brown made 23 but opening bowler David Hull took 3-8.

Pat Roberts responded with 55 from 53 balls but Mark Fisher's 4-12 scuppered any revival with the away side falling away to a disappointing 122 all out.

Result: *Sheriff Hutton Bridge 290-5 (Dulash Udayanga 130no, Matt Fisher 70, Louis Foxton 30, Alex Liley 25, Guy Emmett 3-62) beat Scarborough 122 all out (Pat Roberts 55, Duncan Brown 23, Mark Fisher 4-12, David Hull 3-8, Ben Harrison 2-26) by 168 runs