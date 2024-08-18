Flixton boosted their promotion hopes with a win at Dunnington.

​In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, promotion-chasing Flixton travelled to eighth-placed Dunnington and registered an important eight-wicket triumph.

Dunnington captain Jack Spofforth won the toss and elected to bat first at the Yorkshire Fleet Cricket Ground, writes John Boddy.

The experienced Jack Bolam held the innings together with a solid 76 from 125 deliveries – including 10 fours, backed up by Harvey Jackson (38 in 61 balls including six fours) and Joseph Brittain (24 in 40 deliveries, including two sixes and a four), the home side innings closing on a more than decent 231 for 9 from their allotted 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Flixton Ed Hopper took 5 for 58 from 10 overs and Harry Edwards 3 for 55 from his 13 overs.

Flixton boosted their promotion hopes with a win at Dunnington.

The Flixton reply began with supreme confidence, openers Richard Malthouse (52 in 76 deliveries including six fours and a six) and Will Hutchinson (89no in 113 balls including eight fours) putting on 105 for the first wicket.

Following the departure of the former, all-rounders Hopper (18) and Elliot Hatton (53no in just 34 balls, including six fours and two sixes) continued, taking the game with 235 for 2 in 42.1 overs.

This win keeps Flixton in second place four points behind pacesetters Beverley, who romped to a six-wicket victory at Dukes Park against Bridlington on Saturday.

Next Saturday they face ninth-placed Welton at home.