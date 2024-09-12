Qatar international Imal Liyanage signs off Woodhouse Grange CC spell with superb ton in win

Woodhouse Grange CC had a comfortable five-wicket win at Easingwold thanks to Imal Liyanage's second century of the season, hitting 109no in his last game for Grange before heading home.

The Sri Lankan batsman, who plays international cricket for Qatar, ended his first visit to England on a high note with 109no before jetting out on Monday, leading Grange to a five-wicket win, writes Phil Gilbank.

The victory, Woodhouse's 11th of the season, confirmed Easingwold's Premier League relegation alongside Stamford Bridge, and cements a fifth place 2024 finish for Grange with a match to go - at home to champions-elect Clifton Alliance on Saturday.

At Easingwold the hosts were held to 204-7 with off-spinner Chris Suddaby having the best Grange return of 3-29.

Liyanage gave Woodhouse the perfect platform; adding 134 for the third wicket with Lee Goddard (60) before the latter fell to ex-Woodhouse legend, Tom Quinn, Grange reaching their target at 207-5 with more than 10 overs to spare and.

Woodhouse 2nds lost by four wickets at home to Patrington. Woodhouse posted 215-7, Harry Jackson opening with 51 and No 5 Rob Gainer 61no.

Patrington responded with 217-6, despite Tom Burdett taking three wickets to reduce the visitors to 109-6 before they got off the hook.

Woodhouse 3rds’ losing run continued with a seven-wicket loss at home to Ledsham; but Woodhouse 4ths won at New Earswick.

Ben Aked is enjoying a Woodhouse swansong after 20 years away, hit 43 in their total of 177.

Earswick were torpedoed by teenage left-armer Dylan Lloyd’s 5-14 to bowl them out for just 35.

Yapham lost by nine wickets at home to South Holderness.

The hosts posted 253-2 off 42 overs, Charlie Foster hitting 91 and Martin Pearson 57. With a revised target of 97, Holderness made 106-1 in their allocated 21 overs.

Yapham 2nds had a seven-wicket win at Stllington 2nds.

Stillington were skittled for 54, Gareth Dexter and Matthew Stubbings taking three wickets apiece. Yapham reached 58-3 in just 10 overs.