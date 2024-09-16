Ravenscar Cricket Club hold special game to celebrate opening of their new women’s changing room
The game was a Ravenscar XI against a women's team selected from various clubs in the Scarborough Beckett Cricket League - Wykeham, Malton, Pickering, Snainton, Glaisdale and Whitby
The women's changing rooms, one of the very few in the local area, was built by club members with funds provided by Malcolm Oddy.
The latter was born in Scarborough and regularly visited his grandmother in Ravenscar, and he has fond memories of watching Ravenscar play cricket as a young boy
The game was over 20 overs per inning with Ravenscar batting first.
Each batter was in for maximum of four overs ensuring all members of both teams had time at the crease.
Several of the women had never played hard ball cricket before and were keen to experience that. Ravenscar scored 106.
The women replied with a score of 68 with each of the Ravenscar players bowling two overs.
Ravenscar CC chairman John Morrison said: “The match was great fun, lively, action-packed and played with great humour and sporting spirit on both sides.
"At the end of the game Ravenscar CC provided an excellent tea which was enjoyed both by the teams as well as their friends and family, and people from the local community.”