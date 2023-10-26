Resurgent Bridlington Town ready for tough home NPL East test against Carlton Town

Matt Broadley has left Bridlington Town.

It was a disappointing 17th-placed finish for the Millers last season, which saw them very narrowly avoid relegation, writes Ben Edwards.

This campaign, however, it’s been a lot more positive as six wins in nine games sees them sit in sixth place with 18 points, just one position away from the play-offs, of which they’re only behind Dunston on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That being said, form recently hasn’t quite been as impressive, as two of their three league defeats have come in the last five games. That includes their last game - a surprising 2-0 home loss against strugglers Stocksbridge Park Steels last Saturday

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the second of three consecutive Bridlington Town home games, and a chance to make it three consecutive victories.

Having beaten Grantham Town 3-2 on Saturday, they made it six points in four days with a 3-0 victory over Brighouse Town.

The main talking point of the game was two Brighouse players being sent off during half time for an altercation with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the topic of red cards, striker Lewis Dennison, who netted in the Seasiders last two games to make himself the club’s top scorer this season, will be suspended for the Carlton game.

He was judged to have been guilty of handball, and delaying the restart within the same offence towards the end of the Grantham game, and as such was shown two yellow cards for that incident.

Nevertheless, there are still more than capable deputies to take up the striker role against Carlton, including Andy Norfolk and Glen Sani.

Manager Adrian Costello has said it’s been great to finally have a full playing squad to choose from, with 19 at training meaning he has had to make a decision on which players to leave out of the matchday squad altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costello has provided a further squad update, informing us that Jake Martindale, Matt Broadley and Eddie Rogerson have all left the club to try and get themselves regular game-time elsewhere.