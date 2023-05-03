News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
4 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
19 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
19 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
21 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Revived Sleights Cricket Club set to host junior courses

Sleights Cricket Club has been relaunched after a four-year hiatus, with the focus on the next generation of cricketers as well as the current crop of senior players.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:37 BST
Sleights CC has relaunched.Sleights CC has relaunched.
Sleights CC has relaunched.

The Sleights Cricket Club chairman Grahame Gregory said: “After four years of no cricket at Sleights Sports Field there has been a revival of Sleights Cricket Club.

"A committee was formed consisting of old members with new volunteers added from local villagers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was decided that the club should be rebuilt from the ground up, and after much preparation, Sleights Cricket Club are pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Yorkshire Cricket Board, a training programme for youngsters wanting to start playing cricket will start at 5pm on Friday, May 5.

"This first course is aimed at five to eight-year-olds and is called Allstars and at 6pm there will follow a course for eight to 11-year-olds called Dynamos.

Most Popular

"Of special note is the lead activator of the Allstars is Lily Lyth, who is the wife of Yorkshire CCC and England batter Adam Lyth, who started his cricketing journey at Sleights. She is assisted by Delise McCarthy.

"The Dynamos lead activator is Lynne Jones and she will be helped with coaching by Alistair Lyth, who is Adam’s dad.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sleights CC play in the Esk Valley Evening League this season and their first game was due to be played at Grosmont last night.

*Send your sports stories and match reports to our sports desk on [email protected]

Related topics:Adam LythDynamos