Sleights CC has relaunched.

The Sleights Cricket Club chairman Grahame Gregory said: “After four years of no cricket at Sleights Sports Field there has been a revival of Sleights Cricket Club.

"A committee was formed consisting of old members with new volunteers added from local villagers.

“It was decided that the club should be rebuilt from the ground up, and after much preparation, Sleights Cricket Club are pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Yorkshire Cricket Board, a training programme for youngsters wanting to start playing cricket will start at 5pm on Friday, May 5.

"This first course is aimed at five to eight-year-olds and is called Allstars and at 6pm there will follow a course for eight to 11-year-olds called Dynamos.

"Of special note is the lead activator of the Allstars is Lily Lyth, who is the wife of Yorkshire CCC and England batter Adam Lyth, who started his cricketing journey at Sleights. She is assisted by Delise McCarthy.

"The Dynamos lead activator is Lynne Jones and she will be helped with coaching by Alistair Lyth, who is Adam’s dad.”

Sleights CC play in the Esk Valley Evening League this season and their first game was due to be played at Grosmont last night.