Ricky Nock and Luke O’Brien hit tons as SBL Division One leaders Wykeham crush Fylingdales

Seamer & Irton claimed an eight-wicket win on the road at Sewerby to continue their fine start to the season in SBL Division One.

Nock hammered a brilliant 114 in 98 balls for the home side, including 11 fours and two sixes, after opener O’Brien had struck 20 fours in his excellent 108 off 89 deliveries. Evan Chapman hit 36 and Charlie Revis 28 in support for the hosts as they racked up 315-5.

Ward’s five-wicket haul then led the way as Dales were dismissed for 123, Rikki Lawrence (34) and Justin Mayne (29) the only visitors to get going with the bat.

Seamer & Irton eased to an eight-wicket win at Sewerby.

Gaz Lawton and Shannon Trelfo took three wickets apiece as the hosts limped to 112-9, Mike Artley scoring 36.

Archie Graham then smashed 68 in 42 balls, including 12 fours, as Seamer raced to a winning 113-2 in 16.4 overs.

Ganton won by four wickets at Thornton Dale.

Will Bradley took 4-29 as Dale were dismissed for 128, Darren Ellis hitting 31.

Ganton wobbled early on in their reply, slipping to 27-3, but Edward Lockwood (48), Freddie Bradley (34) and Rob Bradley (24no) steered them to victory.

Snainton’s revival continued with a shock eight-wicket home win against high-flying Bridlington 2nds.

George Wilson’s excellent 91 helped Sherburn to an eight-wicket win at home to Ebberston 2nds.

Jon King hit 55 and James Wingrove 54 steered the 10-man visitors to 170-8, but opener Wilson then sparkled, along with Liam Scott (37no) to seal the Sherburn win.

Division Two leaders Settrington worked hard for a three-wicket win at home to Thixendale – despite only having nine players.

Jonty Gillingham’s 49no, allied to Will Megginson’s 29, guided Thixendale to 172-8, and in reply Richard Reynolds hit a brilliant 69, supported by Rob Whitehead (49) and Jamie Rounthwaite (31) to seal the home win.

Cayton 2nds triumphed by seven wickets at Seamer 2nds.

Craig Baker’s 64 helped the hosts to 169-9, with top bowling from Reggie Steels (4-35) and Austin Thompson (3-24).

A 125-run second-wicket stand between Harry Pinder and Lee Kerr secured the Cayton win, teenager Pinder smashing a brilliant 80 and Kerr a crucial 59.

Scalby 2nds slipped to a 48-run loss at Mulgrave 2nds.

Finlay Raine’s outstanding 110 not out in just 93 balls – including 15 fours and three sixes - helped Mulgrave recover from 59-4 to 240-5, Kory Boushell adding 42no and Chris Spenceley 38.

The Duell brothers Ben and Aidan then ripped through the Scalby batting order with 4-56 and 4-20 respectively as the visitors slipped from 169-3 to 192 all out, Daniel Gregory hitting 52, Josh Lowe 42 and Sebastian Holloway 29.

Cloughton conceded their game at Flamborough.