Ricky Robinson’s five-wicket haul fails to save Bridlington CC from loss at Hull Zingari
Ricky Robinson’s superb haul of 5-50 was the only highlight for the visitors as Zingari racked up an impressive 268-8 in their 50 overs, Jack Storey smacking 64, Nathan Johnson 58 and Jahangir Alam 55.
In reply, Steven Janney struck 27, opener Casey Rudd 26 and Ricky Robinson 24 not out as Brid battled to stay in the game, but they ended well short on 171-7 from 37 overs, having been set a revised target of 240.
Brid will look to bounce back with a win at home to Patrington this coming Saturday.
Sewerby slipped to a four-wicket loss at Snainton in the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League first division.
Snainton’s Shauna Yates shone with 3-33, while James Wilson and Mike Kipling took two wickers apiece as Sewerby reached 105-8 in their 25 overs, Arnie Tindall unbeaten on 25 after earlier efforts from Mike Artley (27) and opener Steven Kitching (24).
Jamie Artley’s fine 3-9 in five overs gave Snainton some worrying moments, but Kipling’s 37 paved the way for Matt Davies (19no) to steer the hosts, who only had nine players, to victory.
Sewerby play host to Bridlington 2nds this Saturday.
Wykeham were well-placed to win their game at Brid 2nds when rain halted proceedings.
The title-chasers posted 240-8 from 43 overs, Ricky Nock hitting an impressive 76 and Charlie Revis 60, with top bowling from Brid’s Callum Battams (4-46).
Brid were teetering on 65-4 from 21 overs when the elements took over.
Flamborough were saved from defeat at home to Scalby 2nds in Division Two by the rain.
The hosts posted 87-9 in their 37 overs thanks in main to 28 from skipper Marcos Brown Garcia, and Scalby were 60-4 in reply from 21 overs when rain stopped play with the visitors looking set for victory thanks to Matt Tissington’s 32no.
Boro head to struggling Ravenscar this Saturday.
Wold Newton were also grateful for the rain stopping play in their Division Three match at Glaisdale, the hosts having already racked up 319-3 in 37 overs. Newton entertain Forge Valley this Saturday.
Scarborough 3rds conceded their Division Five game at home to Bridlington 3rds.