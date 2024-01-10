Rising cricket stars warming up for new season at indoor nets and coaching sessions

The next generation of local cricket stars will be warming up for the 2024 season during the winter at a variety of indoor nets and coaching sessions.

Over 50 juniors were at the MCC hub's first session at Bramcote Sports Centre in Scarborough on Thursday night. The first of a series of Ten Coaching sessions this winter.

Coaching for Forge Valley Cricket Club Juniors start this Friday, January 12, at Scarborough RUFC, from 6pm to 7pm.

For further details contact John Taylor on 07759127723 or Steve Boyes on 07398219373.

Wykeham CC Juniors are being coached at Pindar Leisure Centre on a Saturday morning, contact Adam Hutchinson via @[email protected] 0707880973703 for more details.

Seamer & Irton CC Juniors will also be training at Pindar on Saturday afternoons, contact [email protected] for further information.Folkton & Flixton CC will also be netting at Pindar Leisure Centre on Saturday afternoons, and anyone wanting further details about these sessions can contact John Ward on 07748487693 or [email protected], or Andy Exton on 07813346698.There is also the MCC hub run by Andy Inns which has 60 boys and 25 girls being coached every Thursday for the next 10 weeks.

Over in Ryedale there are centres running at Malton School, Ryedale School, Ampleforth College and Lady Lumley’s School, Pickering, giving children from four to 16 cricket throughout the winter months.

This includes a specialist wicketkeeping course run by Stu Guy an ex county age-group coach, fast bowling sessions with former West Indies bowling coach Paul Hutchinson and England scout Andy Rowsall doing a batting masterclass at Terrington Hall School.

The WCL (World Cup Legacy) Charity will push toward more girls opportunities in the game start in the new year, with specialist coaching going into secondary schools and hubs now running in Scarborough, Ryedale School and Malton & Old Malton CC.

This work by the WCL will help diversify cricket in our part of Yorkshire.

The hubs, along with more school cricket for girls in the state sector secondary schools being the aim.

Four new lady coaches are now in place, with Jo Ramsdale, Anna Astbury, Abbie Boyes and Caroline Bowes all starting to deliver coaching this year.

All this is facilitated by the WCL and Yorkshire Cricket Foundation.

The WCL has helped the likes of former Scarborough College student Jack Carney, who is captain of the England Under-19s, Noah Kelly, of Driffield, who is now involved with the England U19s training squad, Jack Redshaw who is also in the Yorkshire Academy and former Scarborough College pupil Cian Dickinson playing for Lancashire 2nds we have a lot to be proud of in Scarborough and Ryedale.

Big thanks to lead coach Andy Inns and all his coaches, along with Simon Kibler, Guy Emmett and Piet Rinke for all the opportunities children can get now from enjoying cricket.

If anybody wants to join in please contact John Green on 07914693116.

