Rising stars shine at Under-13s and Under-15s girls cricket festivals at Pindar Leisure Centre

The Under-13s cricket players enjoy the festival at Pindar.

The Scarborough World Cup Legacy programme’s John Green said: “We had our first festival for girls at under-13 level on Saturday March 9 at Pindar Leisure Centre.

"It lasted four hours, with six games for each side of non-stop cricket that went very well with schools, hubs and clubs all taking place. Thirty-six girls turned up and had cricket with fun comments received on the day.

“After the second game the parents started asking relevant questions and bought into the format

Under-15s players enjoy the cricket festival at Pindar.

“All teams were competitive, with no scoreboard the parents started to ask about the app to score on so this got the parents who stayed to engage in the action.

“Hubs, clubs and school leads have all asked when can we hold the festival again.

"It was good fun for the girls, parents and managers, a big thanks to Adam Hutchinson and all the hubs, clubs and teachers that gave their time for a great day for cricket. Girls cricket was the winner on Saturday.”

A week later the Under-15s girls teams headed to Eastfield for a cricket festival at Pindar.

Green added: “It was another great day for girls cricket at Pindar on Saturday March 16 with 30 girls enjoying four hours of indoor league.

"All the teams played very well with high quality skill sets throughout.

"Big thanks to Scarborough College head of cricket Zoe Moyler, Anna Greenwood, George Bentley and Jo Ramsdale for running the games in a enjoyable manner.

"The girls game is moving rapidly in this area with with hubs at Ryedale School, Bramcote and Malton School taking 11-week sessions to make the game more available to more girls.

"So seven-to-16-year-olds are now able to access 26 weeks free coaching provided by WCL and MCC plus a beginners course in the summer run by Abbie Boyes.