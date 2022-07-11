Rob Bradley the all-round star as Division Two leaders Ganton edge past Snainton in thriller

Ben Corner bagged 3-33 as Settrington stunned Scalby 2nds

The visitors had Ganton on the ropes early on at 30-4, fine bowling from Ben Norman (4-36) and Luke Calvert (3-22) restricting the hosts.

Only a fifth-wicket stand of 62 between Rob Bradley (58) and Guy Scothern (30) got Ganton back on track, the hosts being dismissed for a respectable 164.

Tom Poor's 41 gave Snainton early hope, but Rob Bradley capped a fine all-round display with 3-40 and Freddie Bradley topped that with 4-23 and despite plucky efforts from Carl Wilson (33) and Mike Eyre, who hit 27 despite suffering a leg injury while fielding, Snainton just missed out, as, requiring 14 off the final over, they fall narrowly short.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulgrave 2nds boosted their promotion hopes with a 59-run success at Glaisdale.

Opener Chris Spenceley led the way with 54, while skipper Simon Kipling added 32 and Pete Stentiford 24, but then Seb Bentley's 4-37 dismissed Mulgrave for 195.

Skipper Tom Wardell struck 41 and fellow opener Alex Burtt 31 as Glaisdale made a solid start to their run-chase, but Kory Boushell's 4-22 pegged them back to 136-9 despite a defiant 27no from Billy Blake.

Opener Bailey Shaw struck a magnificent unbeaten 113 as eight-man Settrington boosted their chances of escaping relegation with a stunning six-wicket win at Scalby 2nds.

Mulgrave 2nds claimed victory

Shaw shared a superb second-wicket stand of 220 with James Richardson, who agonisingly fell five runs short of his ton on 95, as Settrington eased to a winning 260-2 from 38 overs.

Robbie Kerr had earlier hammered a fantastic 89 as Scalby posted 255-9, sharing a century stand with skipper Tom Hendry (51). Ben Corner was the pick of the Settrington bowlers with 3-33.

Nawton Grange kept up their promotion push with a 116-run home success against Seamer & Irton 2nds.

Opening bat Tommy Garbutt's 64 was the foundation for Grange's 213-9, with cameos from Tim Sharples (31), skipper Darren Smith (26) and Matthew Bowes (25no), Lawrence the star Seamer bowler with a brilliant 5-56.

James (34) was the only Seamer batter to get going as the slumped to 97 all out, Bowes bagging 3-12 and George Bentley 3-25.

Cayton 2nds eased to a six-wicket triumph at Wykeham 2nds.

David Stockhill's excellent 88 not out rescued the home side after their top three departed for ducks, skipper Gareth Barnard adding 34 and Tyler Beck 25 as Wykeham posted 191-7.

Stalwart Simon Glave's 55no and 60 from Lee Pettitt then steered Cayton to victory with 14 overs and six wickets to spare.

Division Three leaders Flamborough eased to a nine-wicket win at Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

The youthful hosts posted 130 all out from 35 overs, with Lana Stadler bagging 4-10 and Luke Dixon 3-10.

Boro took just 23 overs to seal victory, Dixon hitting an excellent 56no to cap a brilliant all-round day, Matt Emmerson 29 and Mark Abrams 23 not out.

Filey 2nds powered to a 123-run success at Great Habton 2nds.

Tom MIcklethwaite was the leading man with the bat for the visitors with a forceful 79, with support from Zac Briggs (37no), Ben Eblet (33), and Ben Robson (28) as they posted an imposing 261-5 from their 40 overs, James Allen taking 3-41.

Robson then capped a superb all-round day with 4-15 and Paul Liley grabbed 3-20 as Habton were all out for 138 in 29 overs, Number 10 bat Will Pepler top-scoring with 31 and Robert Dodsworth adding 26.

Ravenscar kept their promotion bid alive with a seven-wicket success at home to eight-man Goathland

The plucky visitors managed 124 all out, skipper Liam Calvert hitting 50, Daisy Stokoe the top home bowler with 3-17.

Opener Will Warwick hit 42 to add to his two wickets to set up the win, Ciaran Bartram guiding the hosts home with 27no.

Mark Holtby and Simon Moore took four wickets apiece as Wold Newton edged to a two-wicket win in a low-scoring contest at nine-man Scarborough Rugby Club.

Holtby took 4-50 and Moore 4-40 as the hosts were skittled in just 15 overs, despite a fine knock of 59 by Mark Tennant.

Newton then looked set to slip to defeat as the top seven batters were all out without reaching double figures until lower-order batters Steve Ward (31no) and Koppy Harrison (24) paved the way for a winning 93-8 from 32.1 overs.

Tennant completed a great all-round show with 3-4 from nine overs.

Muston conceded their match at home to Grosmont.

Division Four title-chasers Sherburn 2nds slipped to a seven-wicket loss at home to nine-man Staxton 2nds.

Ten-man Sherburn slipped from 119-2 to 154 all out despite a fine knock of 73 by Abin Roy and 26 by skipper Matthew Lickes, Craig Hill scooping 3-32.

Captain Hill continued his fine form this season with an undefeated 60, sharing an opening stand of 112 with Kevin Armstrong (55), Paul Russell adding 25no as Staxton secured the win with 156-1 from 35 overs.

Malton & Old Malton 3rds moved into pole position after they were handed 22 points as Pickering 3rds conceded.

Brompton 2nds won by 57 runs at home to Forge Valley 2nds.

Opener Dan Reardon dominated the home side's innings with an impressive knock of 95no as they posted 165-8.

Tony Hulme and Gary Newton then scooped three wickets apiece as Valley were dismissed for 108, Abdhul S K Madathummal top-scoring with 26.

Nawton Grange 2nds boosted their Division Five promotion hopes with a two-wicket win at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Number eight bat Andy Parsons top-scored with 50no for Dale, opener Ron Lee carrying his bat with 32no and Paul Waring added 27 as they posted 195-6 from their 40 overs.

Paul Elgey's 4-43 kept Dale in the match after Jordan Marsden (48) and Andy Welford (33) got Grange off to a good start, the ninth-wicket pairing of Louie Cook (38no) and Max Ridley (13no) steering the visitors to a winning 197-8 from 33.1 overs.

Grange further boosted their aspirations for promotion with a three-wicket win at Malton & Old Malton 4ths on Sunday.

Ravenscar 2nds won by four wickets at Wykeham 3rds.

Veterans Jon Murrell (3-9) and Jish Rewcroft (3-22) limited the home side to 124-9, Will Taylor hitting 30 and Andy Shepherdson 25.

In reply, Ravenscar worked their way to a winning 125-6 from 29.2 overs.