Rob Middlewood stars as Flixton beat Wykeham in AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A play-off
Flixton won the AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division A play-off at Seamer having finished level on points throughout the season with Wykeham.
Wykeham batted first posting a respectable 143-6 as James Bryant hit 37, Sam Owen 39 and Liam Eyre 27.
Harry Walmsley took 3-40 and Chris Mann 2-39.
In reply Rob Middlewood batted through the innings with a match winning 47 not out backed up by Will Hutchinson 35 and Cameron Anderson 23no.
The innings finished on 148-3 in 12.7 overs.