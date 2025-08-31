Rob Middlewood stars as Flixton beat Wykeham in AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A play-off

By John Boddy
Published 31st Aug 2025, 08:00 BST
Flixton won the AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division A play-off at Seamer having finished level on points throughout the season with Wykeham.

Wykeham batted first posting a respectable 143-6 as James Bryant hit 37, Sam Owen 39 and Liam Eyre 27.

Harry Walmsley took 3-40 and Chris Mann 2-39.

In reply Rob Middlewood batted through the innings with a match winning 47 not out backed up by Will Hutchinson 35 and Cameron Anderson 23no.

The innings finished on 148-3 in 12.7 overs.

