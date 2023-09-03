Rob Pinder hits ton as visitors Scarborough Cricket Club sink Sessay to beat drop

Rob Pinder hit a superb century as Scarborough CC first team secured their premier division safety for 2024 with victory in their final game of the season.

Skipper Ben Gill won the toss and, for the second game running, elected to make first use of the Sessay track. Rob Pinder started patiently, intent on posting a challenging total, writes Simon Dobson.

Jack Redshaw fell in the tenth over, but Matty Turnbull (20) joined Pinder and the pair added 63 for the second wicket.

Pinder reached his half century in 89 balls but the arrival of Gill, following the dismissal of Prince Bedi, added some much needed impetus.

Mohammad Ayub took 4-44 for Scarborough

Gill was willing to look for singles, finding the gaps, while Pinder continued to increase his own rate and move to a brilliant, vital century, his second fifty coming in 73 balls.

The left hander finally fell for 105, which included 12 fours and 1 six, leaving the captain to steer his side to 222-5 but finishing not out just one run short of a deserved half century in 47 balls.

Redshaw struck with the first ball of the reply giving the visitors an enormous boost but an in-form Matthew Till gave cause for concern. The introduction of Muhammad Ayub proved inspired.

The right arm fast medium bowler removed Till for 37, then Tim Hall the very next ball to leave the hosts 68-4 in the 18th over.

Mark Jackson (30) was batting well before being trapped LBW by Clarke Doughney and when the returning Redshaw dismissed Joseph Watson for a valiant 26, Boro were in total control.

Gill was marshalling his side well, backed up by some keen fielding and with Redshaw claiming 3-34, alongside Doughney’s 3-54, a final wicket was needed to secure a second successive win.

Ayub was brought back and the right-armer clean bowled Liam Carver to finish with 3-26 and seal the sides seventh win of the season by 56 runs and top flight status at North Marine Road for 2024.

Result: *Scarborough 222-5 (Rob Pinder 105, Ben Gill 49*) beat Sessay (Matthew Till 37, Mark Jackson 30, Joseph Watson 26, Muhammad Ayub 3-26, Jack Redshaw 3-34, Clark Doughey 3-54) by 56 runs.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton slipped to a hefty 130-run defeat at Bridlington following a lacklustre display, writes John Boddy.

Brid won the toss and having chosen to bat, set off briskly with keeper and opener Sam Wragg making 39. Ex-Flixton captain Will Norman held things together with an unbeaten 75, backed up by Russ Robinson (30), the home innings ending on 220-9.

Callum Hatton took 3-28 off 13 overs with Zain Maqsood and Elliot Hatton chipping in with two wickets apiece.

The Flixton reply looked straightforward but when opener Will Hutchinson departed for 30 leaving the score on 72-3, the last seven Flixton wickets fell for a mere 18 runs as they were all out for 90 in 27.5 overs. Elliot Traves took a superb 6-23.

Flixton sign their season off on Saturday at home to Sutton on Hull.