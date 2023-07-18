Pixies captain Adam Iyer pictured with the Worsley Cup and the Pocklington and Pocklington Pixies teams.

The Pixies scored freely as James Baker opened with 44, the younger Rooks, Tom (59) and Ollie (79), taking over with a century stand, before Pock skipper Harry Collins boosted his side with 4-31.

The Pixies set a daunting 40 over target of 247-8, but were somewhat light in bowling.

Pock's Ian Scott (24) and James Fletcher (28) got in, then out, as Pixies stalwarts Adam Iyer and Jack Bolam both claimed two victims.

Ollie Rook also starred with the ball as his 3-23 torpedoed Pock's hopes, before the last pair of Jonny Sumner and Collins produced a late flourish to get the hosts to 221-9.

The only Pocklington CC game played was the 4ths who hosted Church Fenton 3rds on Sunday.

Pock were asked to bat first and made the visitors pay by posting a record score for the 4ths of 273-3, this was largely down to U15 wicketkeeper-batsman George Moorehouse who scored a superb unbeaten 185.

He was ably supported by Lewis Chaplin (43no).

Fenton really chased their huge target but Pock managed to pick up wickets at crucial times and Fenton eventually finished short and were bowled out for 228.

It was a disappointing weekend for Woodhouse Grange 1sts as they were rained off at home to Scarborough on Saturday, then blown off course by Harrogate in Sunday's T20 Blast finals day.

Saturday was doubly frustrating as Woodhouse were washed out and had to settle for an abandonment four-pointer, but their main rivals all got a game in - when a Grange win would have put them joint top of the YPLN table.

And there was no solace on Sunday as they fell at the T20 Blast semi-final stage to Harrogate at windy Scarborough.

The strong wind had a notable effect as Woodhouse restricted Harrogate to 137-9, quickie Tom Neal having the best return with 2-13

Woodhouse went out to bat with high hopes.

But they were shattered by former Yorkshire and Surrey paceman Matt Pillans, who took 5-17 to leave Woodhouse in tatters at 46-6.

Tom Young battled through to the day's top score of 60 not out, but Grange were always behind the rate and closed 16 runs short at 121-8.