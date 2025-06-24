Sam Wragg's excellent 76 failed to save Bridlington from defeat on the road at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Kirsty Dew - TCF Photography

Bridlington Cricket Club 1sts slumped to a six-wicket win at Stamford Bridge in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 on Saturday.

Bridlington skipper Casey Rudd won the toss and elected to bat first.

This looked like the correct choice as openers Rudd and Wragg got the visitors off to a strong start with a stand of 49 runs in 8.3 overs, only broken by the dismissal of the visiting captain by Dave Chaplin for 21 from 27 balls.

Jordan Baker and Calum Hatton both fell for one and five runs respectively to Chris Wood and Chaplin, and Brid were soon struggling on 55-3.

Wragg and Will Norman then got the away team back on track with a fourth-wicket stand of 73 in 19.1 overs, Wragg clean-bowled by Matt Beckett for an exceptional 76 in 89 deliveries, including 11 fours and a six.

Norman and Josh Harvey added 45 in 12.4 overs for the fifth wicket, the former dismissed by Chaplin for a determined 39 in 91 balls.

Harvey steered the visitors to 210-8 with a handy 44no in 52 balls.

Bridge’s openers soon took the game away from Bridlington, Martyn Woodliffe showing great patience in his 95 from 127 balls, including 10 fours and a six, while Liam Easton was even more considered with his 54 from 105 deliveries, including eight fours.

The first-wicket stand of 138 put the home side in control, and a second-wicket partnership of 48 between Woodliffe and Jerome Bossr (38no), carried them to the verge of victory, losing a couple of late wickets before the win was sealed with 212-4 with nine balls left.