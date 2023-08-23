Sam Wragg's 70 was part of a great all-round team effort as Brid won by 20 runs at Sutton-on-Hull.

Home skipper Rob Gainer won the toss and chose to field first, a decision which paid off early doors for Sutton.

Freddie Gunning was the first Brid batsman to fall, for four runs, Harry Masterman claiming the catch off the bowling of Sam Graham, with the total of 11.

Fellow opener Casey Rudd was then snared leg-before by Finnley Smithson after hitting 15 from 22 balls, and soon after Will Norman was clean-bowled by Sam Graham for 10 and the visitors were rocking at 36-3.

The home side then battled back thanks to a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sam Wragg and Russ Robinson, the latter being for a brisk 26 in 25 balls by Charlie Brook to leave Brid on 96-4.

Harry Gunning then strode to the crease and proceeded to put on 63 for the fifth wicket with Wragg as Brid began to gain a foothold in the game.

Wragg eventually fell for an aggressive 70 in 66 balls, including four sixes and seven fours, as the away team made their way to 159-5.

Ricky Robinson added 17 to keep the Brid total ticking over, but then the visitors fell away late on, slipping from 187-5 to 209 all out, Harry Gunning having hit a crucial 45 in 60 deliveries to steer them to a defendable total.

Sam Graham took 4-45 and Gainer 3-48 for the hosts.

Brid sparkled with the ball as well early on, reducing Sutton to 30-4, Rudd taking 2-22 and Adam Newington 2-29 from their respective 12-over quotas.

Ben Traves took 2-32 and Elliot Traves 2-56 as Sutton lost wickets at regular intervals, despite an excellent 60 not out from number eight batsman Masterman.

Sutton ended their reply on 189-9, Lewis Sanderson chipping in with 28 and Aaron Blagg 25.

Brid will look to carry on this fine form at home to Welton this Saturday, followed by a trip to Driffield Town 2nds on Bank Holiday Monday. They conclude their home campaign against Flixton on Saturday September 2, finishing off at Brandesburton a week later.