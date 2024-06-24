Sam Wragg’s superb ton sets up home win for Bridlington Cricket Club 1sts against Sutton

Brid batsman Sam Wragg celebrates his stunning ton against Sutton on Saturday. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning century from Sam Wragg laid the foundations for a comfortable 94-run home win for Bridlington Cricket Club 1sts against basement club Sutton-on-Hull on Saturday.

Home captain Ricky Robinson and chose to bat first, which was a very wise decision as Brid piled on the runs.

Wragg and fellow opener Casey Rudd (64 in 72 deliveries including 10 fours) shared an excellent first-wicket stand of 151, followed by a partnership of 70 for the second wicket between Wragg and Will Norman, the former departing for a stunning 127 from just 108 deliveries, including 23 fours.

Norman went onto make 53 from 65 deliveries, including two sixes and five fours, Jordan Baker 32 not out in 36 balls, skipper Ricky Robinson 23 not out in just 14 deliveries and Simon Tennant 15 from just six balls as Brid amassed an imposing 326-4 from their 50 overs.

Will Norman plays a fluent drive in his half-century for Brid.

Philip Daniels took two wickets for the visitors.

In reply, Ben Traves (2-25 in eight overs) took two early wickets for the home side to put Sutton on the back foot.

Jonny Hambly kept the visitors in with a chance as he struck an excellent 75, but despite the best efforts of Lewis Sanderson (26) and skipper Ryan Peck (28no), Sutton finished up on 232-8.

Steve Janney was the top Brid bowler with 3-48, Elliot Traves chipping in with 2-63.