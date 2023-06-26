SBL Division Three high-flyers Filey 2nds stunned by Forge Valley in thriller

John Lay shone with bat and ball in Malton 3rds'win at Glaisdale.

Valley batsmen Luke Calvert (40no), Dan Boyle (36), John Flinton (31) and Daniel Taylor (31) helped the visitors reach 196 all out.

Ben Eblet (3-36) and Ellery Liley (3-37) shone with the ball for Filey.

Aaron Ryland-Jones (40) and Paul Liley (30) worked hard to keep the home side in the run-chase, but Max Baldwin’s 4-42 saw Filey dismissed for 192 with two balls left.

James Buckley bagged a magnificent 7-30 as Grosmont eased to a seven-wicket win at Wykeham 2nds.

Ben Metcalfe top-scored with 22 as the hosts slumped to 94 all out.

The visitors were soon in deep trouble at 14-3, but an unbeaten stand of 82 between opener Charlie Parker (52no) and Buckley (19no) secured the win for Grosmont, moving them into second spot.

Leaders Malton 3rds dug deep for a two-wicket win at Glaisdale.

William Burtt struck 30, Tom Wardell 29no and Dan Marsay 26 as the hosts were all out for 151, John Lay bagging a stunning 5-36 and Jonny Tyson 3-55.

Opener Swaminathan Thiagarajan (48) gave Malton a strong start, but they slipped from 78-1 to 109-5 as Billy Blake bagged 4-39, but star man Lay (31) and Ollie Varey (25no) edged the visitors to victory.

Sherburn 2nds won by 44 runs at basement club Wold Newton.

Jordan Collins struck a magnificent 97 and fellow opener Abin Roy 43 as the visitors were dismissed for 221 in 33.3 overs, Mark Holtby taking 3-52. James Knaggs’ 59 in reply proved to be in vain as Newton were limited to 177-7.

