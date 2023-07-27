​Scalby 2nds hold their nerve to secure two-run win in Cayley Cup final thriller against Cayton 2nds

Scalby 2nds show off their Cayley Cup after the dramatic success against Cayton 2nds.

Scalby were put into bat after Cayton won the toss and they struggled to get going early on.

Stephen Marson’s 18 from just 14 balls, including four fours, was the highlight for Scalby as they limped to 41-4.

But then skipper Daniel Gregory and Carl Marton got Scalby back on track with a fifth-wicket stand of 45, before the former was clean-bowled by Simon Glave for an aggressive 31 in just 17 balls, including two sixes and three fours.

A Scalby 2nds batter is clean-bowled.

Marton went onto hammer 51, which included a trio of sixes, as Scalby posted 138-8 from their 20 overs.

Opening bowler Austin Thompson was the pick of the Cayton attack with 2-16 from his four overs, while Connor Davison bagged 2-30.

Tom Hendry and veteran Mike Butter bowled excellently early on for Scalby as they snapped up 3-11 apiece from their three-over spells as Cayton slumped to 11-2.

This brought teenager Harry Pinder and Davison together at the crease, and they looked to be steering Cayton to victory as they shared a third-wicket partnership of 97, the latter falling after making an excellent 45.

Scalby 2nds celebrate their cup final win. PHOTOS: ZACH FORSTER

Pinder powered on as Cayton looked to claim victory, but it was Joel Boyer left on strike for the final delivery of their innings, needing six to claim the silverware.

Boyer managed a boundary but unfortunately not the six that was required, sparking celebrations among the Scalby players and supporters.